Lok Sabha Passed A New Bill Regarding UPI Charges But Clears The Air: Government Says Regular Users Won't Pay a Rupee

The new bill does not immediately add any charge on UPI. Instead, it gives the central government the power to decide later which digital payment methods can be allowed to carry a fee, known as the Merchant Discount Rate, or MDR. In simple words, MDR is the small cost a shop or business pays to a bank when a customer pays them digitally. Until now, this fee has been completely waived for UPI since 2020, which is one big reason why UPI became so popular with small shopkeepers and vendors across India.

Once the bill becomes law, a group called the UPI and Services Steering Committee, led by the National Payments Corporation of India, will decide if any MDR should apply, and on which kind of transactions. So while the bill removes an old legal wall, it does not turn on any new charges by itself.

See Also: Big change in UPI, card payments from April 1: RBI makes 2FA compulsory

Users Not To Worry, Government Confirms

Soon after the bill passed, several reports and social media posts began suggesting that UPI payments could soon become costly. This led to confusion among the public. The finance ministry quickly responded, calling such claims false and misleading, and said this kind of speculation only creates fear and suspicion among citizens for no real reason.

The Payments Council of India also stepped in to explain things simply. It confirmed that person-to-person UPI transfers, such as sending money to family or friends, will remain completely free, no matter what happens next. For businesses, the council said that even if an MDR is introduced later, it would likely apply only to large business transactions above ₹2,000, and even then, the fee would be a very small percentage, somewhere between 0.25 and 0.4 percent. Small shopkeepers and neighbourhood kirana stores, the council added, would continue to accept UPI payments completely free of charge.