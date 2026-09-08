“Conspirators Win and I Fail”: IAS Neha Marvya Writes Distressed Message After Fourth Transfer in a Year, Alleges Mutiny by Subordinates Within 50 Days of Joining

Key Points:
IAS Neha Marvya alleges she has been transferred four times over the last year, leading her to write a lengthy message to her peers.
She claims she faced "mutiny" and threats by her subordinates within 50 days of her posting in the Department of Tribal Affairs in Madhya Pradesh.
Marvya claims all her tenures last only two to three months, leading to her transfer before she can even grasp her work.
AN IAS OFFICER’S message to her peers has sparked a debate over the state of civil servants in the country. Neha Marvya recently wrote a lengthy message to her MP IAS Officers’ Association on WhatsApp expressing distress and frustration over her recent transfer order dated September 5, 2026, making it her fourth reshuffle in the last year.
Her latest transfer was the most shocking one, as she claims it came in just 50 days of her joining, alleging that her subordinates staged a “mutiny” against her. The screenshot of a long text message is being widely shared on social media where she explains her grievances over her transfers. She says she is “very disturbed” by seeing her name in the transfer list again. Marvya wrote, “Within 50 days of joining I am transferred. This is the fourth time in one year my name is appearing in the transfer list.”
Addressing the Officer’s Association, Marvya writes, “I understand that MP IAS Officer Association is much beyond just wishing birthdays, congratulating etc.” She shared her resentment among her peers hoping to get “some solution.”
The 2011-batch officer acknowledges that as an IAS she can be asked to perform her duties from anywhere in the country but this time she felt “very demotivated.” She alleges that her subordinates staged a “mutiny” and gave her threats to get her transferred. Marvya writes, “I am transferred because the subordinates whose establishment is not with me but with the department organised a mutiny against me, they are thumping on my desk threatening to get me transferred.”
She further alleges that she reported the insubordination, hoarding of files by subordinates, and mistreatment in the department to the concerned authorities. Neha had hoped that the needful action would be taken but she was instead met with the surprise of finding her name in the transfer list.
She writes, “What message will pass down? Is an IAS officer so vulnerable that even his subordinates can get him or her transferred by organising a mutiny. What did I do that within a month subordinates organise a mutiny?”
Marvya claims that even before she could grasp what her work was, she was transferred, feeling humiliated by the order. “I have been humiliated by this transfer on the behest of the mutiny of subordinates.”
Addressing her previous transfers, the IAS claimed she has been facing such short tenures of two to three months for a while. “By the time I understand the change I get removed. Even my subordinates think I am an easy target if I do not work according to them they can get me transferred,” she wrote in her message.
Marvya claims she has been maintaining silence and patience despite being sidelined and not getting work but with the September 5 transfer, she reached a breaking point. “[I maintained patience] hoping things will improve but the situation has worsened now subordinates have started threatening me.”
Concluding her letter, she described the tragic reality of being defeated by her subordinates. Neha wrote, “Always conspirators win and I fail. The system has failed me. Today it's me, tomorrow another IAS officer will be the target.”
Neha Marvya is a 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. According to reports, she is originally from Uttar Pradesh and was born on August 22, 1986. She holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad. She cleared the 2010 UPSC exam with an All India Rank 100 and joined the civil services in August 2011 as a trainee.
Marvya served in various sectors during her 15-year career as Additional Secretary, Secretary, Collector, SDO, and Director. She was mostly in the Land Revenue Management Sector, serving as Assistant Collector in Betul, as SDO in Bhopal, Ashok Nagar and Jabalpur, and as Collector in Dindori. She has also served as deputy secretary of Personnel and General Administration, and of Rural Development in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
Before her latest transfer in September 2026, Marvya was serving as the Director, Department of Tribal Affairs in Madhya Pradesh. Her new tenure as Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation officially began from September 7, 2026.
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