“Conspirators Win and I Fail”: IAS Neha Marvya Writes Distressed Message After Fourth Transfer in a Year, Alleges Mutiny by Subordinates Within 50 Days of Joining

AN IAS OFFICER’S message to her peers has sparked a debate over the state of civil servants in the country. Neha Marvya recently wrote a lengthy message to her MP IAS Officers’ Association on WhatsApp expressing distress and frustration over her recent transfer order dated September 5, 2026, making it her fourth reshuffle in the last year.

Her latest transfer was the most shocking one, as she claims it came in just 50 days of her joining, alleging that her subordinates staged a “mutiny” against her. The screenshot of a long text message is being widely shared on social media where she explains her grievances over her transfers. She says she is “very disturbed” by seeing her name in the transfer list again. Marvya wrote, “Within 50 days of joining I am transferred. This is the fourth time in one year my name is appearing in the transfer list.”