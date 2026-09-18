Ancient Teeth Reveal the Ice Age Origins of the World’s 4th Most Common Addictive Drug Found in Paan

Discovery reveals prehistoric drug use

It all started with our discovery of mysterious grooves in ancient human teeth.

During archaeological excavations in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, we unearthed the skeletal remains of two adult hunter-foragers. One we dated to between 25,000 and 16,000 years ago, and the other to between 7,600 and 6,300 years ago.

Although they lived at least 10,000 years apart, these individuals shared a common trait: deep, rounded grooves in some of their teeth. At first, this feature greatly puzzled us.

The grooves were unlike any previously documented form of prehistoric dental wear. They pointed to an unusual activity, performed repeatedly over a long period.

We eventually concluded that the hunter-foragers had regularly held a hard, roughly spherical object between their teeth while sucking on it for extended periods. Over time, the abrasion caused by this activity wore deep grooves into their teeth.

In one individual, this dental wear was so extreme that the sensitive pulp chamber, the “living core” of the tooth, had become fully exposed in several places. This would have been very painful.

What was the mystery object these foragers were sucking?

The grooves reminded us of the “clay pipe facets” seen in people from the colonial period. These were rounded notches worn into the teeth of habitual smokers who regularly clenched the abrasive stems of clay tobacco pipes between their teeth.

This led us to consider betel nut. The hard, rounded seeds of the Areca catechu palm generally match the size and shape of the grooves, and habitual betel nut use could explain why these individuals persisted with such a damaging practice.

Like clay pipe facets, these telltale tooth marks may have been caused by a long-term drug-related habit.

How betel nut chewing began

Modern users consume betel by mixing an areca seed (the betel “nut”) with slaked lime – typically made by pulverising burnt shells, limestone, or coral – to form a “quid” that is chewed for its psychoactive effects.

Depending on local traditions, other ingredients may also be added. Slaked lime triggers a chemical reaction that allows the nut’s psychoactive compounds to be absorbed more rapidly into the bloodstream.

It also turns the saliva red. Frequent spitting of this liquid is a characteristic feature of betel quid chewing, and the teeth of long-term users are often permanently stained.

But chewing betel nut does not result in these distinctive tooth grooves, and the Sulawesi teeth are unstained.

We reasoned that, before the development of betel quid chewing as we know it, foragers simply sucked intact betel nuts.

Would this have had the same effect? We soaked betel nuts in artificial saliva and tested the resulting extracts on frog egg cells engineered to produce human brain receptors.

We found prolonged exposure of intact betel nuts to saliva does release the principal psychoactive alkaloid in these seeds, arecoline. So sucking alone is sufficient to liberate brain-altering compounds.