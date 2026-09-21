When PM Modi Joked About Giving “Half of Gujarat” to His Childhood Friend Daulat Khan Pathan in 2009

Daulat Khan Pathan told news agency IANS about how the Modi community and the Pathan community used to be neighbours back in the day. From crossing each other’s paths frequently, Pathan and Modi became the best of friends. Referring to his childhood friend as “PM Sahab,” Pathan shared that they both attended Prerana School in Vadnagar until the seventh standard.

The families of Pathan and Modi were in financial distress during those days. Pathan’s family solely relied on his father’s pension after he passed away, while Modi’s family was dependent on their father’s earnings. Narendra Modi’s father, Damodardas Moolchand Modi, owned a tea shop, where he would also go to help.

Pathan shared that their communities lived in harmony. They would play together and even live like one family. “There were no issues or conflicts—we lived in harmony and always helped one another,” recalled Pathan. He further shared that, while growing up, they only owned two sets of clothes and would wear them alternately. One of the most significant stories Pathan remembered was when the duo wanted to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1961.

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When Pathan and PM Modi Lacked Money to Join RSS

Pathan shared that, back in the day, one rupee was required to register with the RSS, and both Modi and Pathan pulled out all the stops to gather the money. According to Pathan, they both tried to persuade their mothers to give them the money. While PM Modi went to Pathan’s house to talk to his mother, Pathan went to persuade PM Modi’s mother, Heeraben, for the registration money.

After that, Pathan said that his money was returned due to his Muslim background. He further shared that PM Modi was adamant about leaving the RSS if Pathan was not there. It was Pathan who urged PM Modi to remain in the RSS.

They met in 2009 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and told NDTV that the duo reminisced about their childhood memories during their meeting. Pathan remembered how PM Modi joked about giving him “half of Gujarat” after his retirement. Pathan never really joined politics, but years later, their friendship still continues to be strong.

[VS]

(Edited By Harsh Pandey)

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