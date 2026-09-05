India-Japan To Celebrate 75 Years of Their Diplomatic Relations: Indian Men Cricket Team Will Face Japan in First-Ever International T20I

Captain Shreyas Iyer alongside vice-captain Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson and the prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are among the team to lead. The defending Asian Games champions India won gold in Hangzhou, China. Because of their T2OI ranking they were awarded the medal ahead of Afghanistan in the finals. The result gave them a direct entry in the Asian Games quarterfinals that will be played on September 28, 2026. According to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikai, the match between India-Japan will give cricket a chance to spread their mark to the world where cricket is minimal.

Saikai said, “The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia.”

Later he added, “India and Japan share a strong and longstanding relationship and friendship, and we are pleased that cricket will be part of the celebrations marking 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, and we thank the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) for its efforts in making this fixture possible.”

See Also: Japan, India to Pursue Joint Investment Opportunities in Central Asia: Report

The Diplomatic Relations Between India-Japan

For the past 75 years, India and Japan have maintained a formal diplomatic relationship. It all began on April 28, 1952, but goes way back in the past. The cultural and ancient relation from Buddhism gave a rendition to their Special Strategic and global Partnership. Then after Post-World War II, a bilateral peace treaty was signed between the two. Then, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru donated an elephant to a zoo called Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan in the year 1949. Such friendly gestures contributed to their relationship. They also signed a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation in 2008 that assures a transfer of defensive equipment and classified military information.