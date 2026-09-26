"Is CEC Gyanesh Kumar a Citizen of India?": TMC's Saket Gokhale Alleges CEC's Name Missing From 2002 Voter List

WHILE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY is going through a revision of electoral rolls under the regulations of the Election Commission of India (ECI), recent news of the non-existence of Gyanesh Kumar’s—Chief election commissioner (CEC)—name in the last SIR 2002/2003 has sparked a major discontent among the people of India. Based on the rules of the SIR, and the way it was conducted since 2025, the instance of one’s name being absent in the last SIR amounts to a “logical discrepancy.”

See Also: Gyanesh Kumar Faces Heat: CJP Gives Chief Election Commissioner 48-Hour Ultimatum to Resign or Face Nationwide Protest, Demands Freeze on SIR

This statement was made by Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale, who tweeted that CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s name could not be mapped to the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 2002/2003. He reportedly searched the ECI’s website across three states, but could not find Gyanesh Kumar in it, and asked on X, "Is CEC Gyanesh Kumar a citizen of India?"

What Did Saket Gokhale Claim?

In Delhi’s draft SIR electoral roll, CEC Gyanesh Kumar is registered as a voter. His family details note him as the ‘son of Subodh Kumar.’ Saket Gokhale sought to verify this information, and went on to find Gyanesh’s name in the 2002/2003 SIR list. According to the SIR rules, one needs to establish a link to the 2002 SIR electoral roll, either through their name or through their parents or relatives in that list. In light of this rule, Saket Gokhale tried to find the name of Gyanesh Kumar, son of Subodh Kumar in the 2002 list, but could not find one. He searched the name in three states, Delhi, Kerala and his birthplace, Uttar Pradesh. Gyanesh Kumar was an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the Kerala Cadre.