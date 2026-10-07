“Cant’ say the Word That’s in my Head”: Former AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar Takes an aim at AAP Leader Manish Sisodia After her Congress Switch

When asked about Manish Sisodia, Kakkar widely criticized his unilateral actions, claiming that the “flunkies” are now running the party. Her remarks echoed what could be seen as a moral dilemma in continuing her work within a party—which in her view—has gone astray from its core values. The party which began with a broader moral agenda to serve the will and interests of the commoners, has become a tool in the hands of certain individuals, particularly Manish Sisodia and his cronies.

“I can't say the word that came to my head,” said Priyanka Kakkar when asked to comment about AAP leader Manish Sisodia. “But let me say very candidly that I have no doubts about it, that Manish Sisodia is running the sangathan (organization). He and his cronies have captured the party,” Priyanka said in the NDTV interview.

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She also criticized Manish Sisodia for allegedly providing an official residence to an AAP worker from Rajasthan. “The recent incident where Manish Sisodia has given an official house to an AAP worker from Rajasthan, who does not even have booth-level experience is alarming. All of us within the party know that. She has been given a fancy accommodation, a fancy bungalow and a security team, despite having no credentials at all. How do you defend this? So I had to draw the line here,” Ms. Kakkar said to NDTV.

Priyanka Kakkar’s Comments on the AAP and Congress

Alongside criticizing the AAP, Ms. Kakkar also acknowledged the party’s contribution to her life in the interview. “I can thank Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for giving me the platform to reach where I stand today. I had my differences and I have now left the party without any regrets and bitterness. And I would wish them the best.”

Ms. Kakkar, along with UP MLA Shyam Sunder Sharma and Rajat Rakesh Tandon joined the congress on Saturday, October 3, 2026. Their induction ceremony was held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office, Akbar Road, Delhi. The ceremony was attended by senior leaders of the congress party including Naseer Hussain, Rajiv Shukla, Pawan Khere and Devendra Yadav.

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Speaking at the induction ceremony, Priyanka Kakkar pointed towards the gradual change within the AAP. “We would once say that our party is different as our leaders would not accept a bungalow or a car. But later, choppers were being used for travelling. I could not defend the indefensible any longer,” said Ms. Kakkar.

Her criticisms also surrounded the unjust elevation of party workers who lacked credible organizational experience. Alongside the criticisms, she also upheld Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against Gyanesh Kumar and the constant attempt by the party to take up the critical issues in the country.



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