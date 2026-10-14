10 Best Kundli Matching Apps in India - Top Picks

However, if you want to understand more or want a deeper analysis of your report, you can speak to the expert astrologers, who are available 24/7. Astrotalk brings you a network of 51,000+ astrologers who provide support in 13+ languages. So, getting answers is easier than ever. You can also try free astrology chat for first-time users.

2. InstaAstro

In the second spot, we have InstaAstro. It makes kundli matching simple and easy to access. You can enter the birth details of both partners and get a detailed compatibility report in a few seconds.

It uses the Ashtakoot system to check compatibility across eight key areas and gives you a Guna Milan score out of 36. You can also check factors such as Manglik Dosha and Nakshatra compatibility. If you want more clarity, you can connect with an astrologer for personalised guidance. While not free, you can call or chat with an astrologer for ₹1 as a first-time user.

3. ClickAstro

When it comes to kundli matching, ClickAstro brings you a simple way to check marriage compatibility. All you have to do is enter the birth details and get a detailed compatibility report.

The tool checks Guna Milan along with factors such as Mangal Dosha, Dasa Sandhi and Papa Samyam. You can also check the compatibility of your Rashi and Nakshatra. Apart from kundli matching, ClickAstro also brings you several other astrology services, such as horoscope reading, kundli generation, transits, and more. You can also consult their astrologers for a fee and get the guidance you desire.

4. AstroSage

AstroSage is another popular app that you can choose for kundli matching. The tool is easy to access, and you get a detailed kundli report that covers all important aspects. That said, its matchmaking tool does more than give you a final Guna Milan score. You can see how the eight Kootas contribute to your overall score and understand the different areas of compatibility. The report even covers factors such as Varna, Vashya, Tara, Yoni, and more.

AstroSage also brings you other astrology services, such as numerology, palmistry, tarot, and more. They have AI astrology too, if that's something you are interested in.

5. GaneshaSpeaks

GaneshaSpeaks is a good choice if you want a quick and structured kundli match. You can enter the birth details and get a compatibility score based on the Ashtakoot system. The report covers the eight Kootas that form the 36-point Guna Milan score. You can also check Mangal Dosha as part of the match.

What makes GaneshaSpeaks useful is the clear presentation of the results. You can see your compatibility score and understand the factors behind it without having to know complex astrology terms. It gives you a simple starting point before you take the match further.

6. mPanchang

If you are looking for an app that provides a straightforward kundli matching tool along with other services, such as online panchang and astrology predictions, you can try mPanchang. Kundli Milan is based on the traditional Ashtakoot system. You can also see details about areas such as Nadi, Bhakoot, Gana and Graha Maitri.

The simple format makes it easy for you to check compatibility and grasp the basic results. You can also chat with their astrologers to learn more.

7. Vedic Rishi

Vedic Rishi is another robust app for kundli matching. They offer you three different segments when it comes to kundli milan: free, premium, and marriage and love. In the free section, you have the basic kundli milan. The next section offers a premium matchmaking report, and the last one provides a detailed love and married life report, along with marriage predictions.

The app focuses on core Vedic astrology principles rather than a simple compatibility score. You can explore different aspects of the match and get a broader view of the relationship. They also provide other services, such as daily horoscope, panchang, numerology calculator, and more.