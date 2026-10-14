10 Best Kundli Matching Apps in India - Top Picks

In India, marriage often starts with kundli matching before you even get to know each other. The real conversations may come later. Also known as Guna Milan, it is a Vedic compatibility test across 36 points. When done right, it can give you an idea of how well a couple may fare together.
Today, this age-old practice has moved from handwritten kundlis and manual calculations to digital charts. You can now use apps to match kundlis in seconds and get instant results. And all this from your smartphone.
In this article, we bring you the top 10 kundli matching apps in India that deserve a spot on your radar. Let's dive in!
Astrotalk is a top astrology app today and has one of the largest user bases, with more than 122 million users. What makes them incredibly popular is their ability to generate accurate results in every segment. They are like your one-stop shop for everything astrology and spirituality. From Vedic astrology, which includes kundli creation, kundli matching, horoscope readings, etc., to other spiritual disciplines, such as numerology, Vastu, and Tarot, they have everything you need under one app.
Coming to just their kundli matching service, they have a robust system that provides instant results once you enter all the details. The tool is rigorously tested by in-house expert astrologers to ensure accuracy at every step.
Astrotalk's Kundli Milan tool assesses compatibility between two people using the Ashtakoota method, and you get a 50+ page detailed report with a Guna Milan score out of 36 gunas, Mangal Dosha analysis, and a lot more. The results are always precise, so you can rest assured.
However, if you want to understand more or want a deeper analysis of your report, you can speak to the expert astrologers, who are available 24/7. Astrotalk brings you a network of 51,000+ astrologers who provide support in 13+ languages. So, getting answers is easier than ever. You can also try free astrology chat for first-time users.
In the second spot, we have InstaAstro. It makes kundli matching simple and easy to access. You can enter the birth details of both partners and get a detailed compatibility report in a few seconds.
It uses the Ashtakoot system to check compatibility across eight key areas and gives you a Guna Milan score out of 36. You can also check factors such as Manglik Dosha and Nakshatra compatibility. If you want more clarity, you can connect with an astrologer for personalised guidance. While not free, you can call or chat with an astrologer for ₹1 as a first-time user.
When it comes to kundli matching, ClickAstro brings you a simple way to check marriage compatibility. All you have to do is enter the birth details and get a detailed compatibility report.
The tool checks Guna Milan along with factors such as Mangal Dosha, Dasa Sandhi and Papa Samyam. You can also check the compatibility of your Rashi and Nakshatra. Apart from kundli matching, ClickAstro also brings you several other astrology services, such as horoscope reading, kundli generation, transits, and more. You can also consult their astrologers for a fee and get the guidance you desire.
AstroSage is another popular app that you can choose for kundli matching. The tool is easy to access, and you get a detailed kundli report that covers all important aspects. That said, its matchmaking tool does more than give you a final Guna Milan score. You can see how the eight Kootas contribute to your overall score and understand the different areas of compatibility. The report even covers factors such as Varna, Vashya, Tara, Yoni, and more.
AstroSage also brings you other astrology services, such as numerology, palmistry, tarot, and more. They have AI astrology too, if that's something you are interested in.
GaneshaSpeaks is a good choice if you want a quick and structured kundli match. You can enter the birth details and get a compatibility score based on the Ashtakoot system. The report covers the eight Kootas that form the 36-point Guna Milan score. You can also check Mangal Dosha as part of the match.
What makes GaneshaSpeaks useful is the clear presentation of the results. You can see your compatibility score and understand the factors behind it without having to know complex astrology terms. It gives you a simple starting point before you take the match further.
If you are looking for an app that provides a straightforward kundli matching tool along with other services, such as online panchang and astrology predictions, you can try mPanchang. Kundli Milan is based on the traditional Ashtakoot system. You can also see details about areas such as Nadi, Bhakoot, Gana and Graha Maitri.
The simple format makes it easy for you to check compatibility and grasp the basic results. You can also chat with their astrologers to learn more.
Vedic Rishi is another robust app for kundli matching. They offer you three different segments when it comes to kundli milan: free, premium, and marriage and love. In the free section, you have the basic kundli milan. The next section offers a premium matchmaking report, and the last one provides a detailed love and married life report, along with marriage predictions.
The app focuses on core Vedic astrology principles rather than a simple compatibility score. You can explore different aspects of the match and get a broader view of the relationship. They also provide other services, such as daily horoscope, panchang, numerology calculator, and more.
While AstroGuru offers you kundli matching, they don't have a tool you can use. Instead, it takes you to the WhatsApp Chat option, where you can directly connect with their expert. The in-house astrologer will guide you and provide results after making the calculations.
They follow Vedic astrology, and you can speak with the panditji further if you have more questions. AstroGuru also provides other services such as palm reading, face reading, and numerology.
With Prokerala, you can choose the type of Kundli matching you want to go for. They offer the Tamil system, Kerala system, and Guna Milan. You can enter the birth details of both partners and get a detailed report. If you are going with Guna Milan, it follows the Ashtakoota system.
The report shows the individual Kootas that contribute to the overall score, so you can see where the match stands. You can also check factors such as Nadi, Bhakoot, Gana and Graha Maitri. It also tells you if the union is good, average or not recommended.
Last on our list, we have GyaniTalk. When it comes to kundli matching, they offer both the North Indian and South Indian systems. You can choose between a free matching report and a premium one, which costs ₹51.
The platform gives you a starting point with your kundli match, and you can also speak to an astrologer if you want a deeper interpretation. This can be helpful when you have questions about the result or want to understand specific aspects of the match.
Today, you no longer have to wait for days or weeks to get your kundli matched. All you need is a smartphone and an app like Astrotalk to get instant results. However, to ensure the results generated are correct, it is imperative to go with the best app on the market. Astrotalk is one such app. Their kundli matching tool is meticulously tested by their in-house expert astrologers to ensure it only provides the best and most precise results. What's more, they also have a network of 51,000+ astrologers. So, if you want deeper insights into your kundlis or the results generated, they are here to guide you. Try their free astrology chat to get started!
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