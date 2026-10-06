Types of Mangal Dosha and What They Mean in Your Kundli

Suppose you have used a Mangal Dosha calculator and found out you are a manglik. Now what?
The first step is to equip yourself with the right information. This is crucial because not all Manglik doshas are interpreted the same way. Connected to the planet Mars, this condition can have adverse effects when placed in certain houses in your kundli. Overall, they can be divided into four types and their meaning changes based on the house they are in. Ahead, let's understand them all and what they mean in your kundli.
Before we proceed, let's understand Mangal Dosha meaning. This dosha is associated with the placement of Mars in certain houses of your Kundli.
Now, Mars or Mangal is known as the planet of energy, passion, aggression, courage and action. Basically, it represents how you express your desires, handle conflicts, and assert yourself in a given situation. And when it comes to marriage, a harmonious partnership is required. This involves intimacy and adjustment. So, when there's a strong influence of Mars, energy, aggression, and passion can affect married life. Hence, you are considered Manglik when Mars is placed in the 1st, 4th, 7th, 8th, or 12th house.
However, Mangal Dosha is not simply about where Mars sits. It also includes its strength, your sign, and other planetary influences to understand how it affects you. For this, you can speak with an expert on trusted astrology websites, such as Astrotalk, to learn more.
Now that you are well-aware of the Mangal Dosha meaning, let’s understand the types of manglik dosha and what they mean in your kundli.
Anshik Manglik means partial Mangal Dosha. In this form, Mars is placed in certain Manglik houses. Still, the Dosha is considered less intense than other, stronger forms because other factors in the Kundli reduce or limit its influence. This type of Mangal dosha is mainly associated with a milder influence of Mars on marriage and relationships. Your astrologer may still check Mars' strength and other planets before deciding how significant it is in your Kundli.
Saatvik Manglik is a stronger or more complete form of Mangal Dosha. It occurs when Mars is placed in the houses that are traditionally considered important for Mangal Dosha. Since the influence of Mars is considered stronger here, your astrologer may pay closer attention to marriage, relationships, and compatibility. The complete Kundli is still important before interpreting its effect. That's why it's best to talk to an expert on trusted platforms like Astrotalk.
Chandra Manglik is the last type. This is different because Mangal Dosha is checked from the Moon rather than only from the Lagna. In this classification, Mars is considered from the Moon's position in your Kundli. Since the Moon represents your mind and emotions, this type is traditionally associated with emotional compatibility, reactions, and understanding between partners.
Purna Manglik means a full or stronger form of Mangal Dosha. In some traditions, a person is considered Purna Manglik when Mars creates Mangal Dosha from more than one reference point, such as the Lagna and Moon charts. This is also sometimes called Double Manglik or Dwi Manglik.
If you have used a Mangal Dosha calculator and it says you are manglik, don't panic. Mangal Dosha can look different depending on where Mars is placed in your Kundli. From personality and family life to marriage and intimacy, each placement and type has its own meaning. Your astrologer can give you a better understanding of what your type of Mangal Dosha means for you and how to overcome it with the right remedies.
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