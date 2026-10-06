Types of Mangal Dosha and What They Mean in Your Kundli

Now, Mars or Mangal is known as the planet of energy, passion, aggression, courage and action. Basically, it represents how you express your desires, handle conflicts, and assert yourself in a given situation. And when it comes to marriage, a harmonious partnership is required. This involves intimacy and adjustment. So, when there's a strong influence of Mars, energy, aggression, and passion can affect married life. Hence, you are considered Manglik when Mars is placed in the 1st, 4th, 7th, 8th, or 12th house.

However, Mangal Dosha is not simply about where Mars sits. It also includes its strength, your sign, and other planetary influences to understand how it affects you. For this, you can speak with an expert on trusted astrology websites, such as Astrotalk, to learn more.

Types of Mangal Dosha and What They Signify

Now that you are well-aware of the Mangal Dosha meaning, let’s understand the types of manglik dosha and what they mean in your kundli.

Anshik Manglik Dosha

Anshik Manglik means partial Mangal Dosha. In this form, Mars is placed in certain Manglik houses. Still, the Dosha is considered less intense than other, stronger forms because other factors in the Kundli reduce or limit its influence. This type of Mangal dosha is mainly associated with a milder influence of Mars on marriage and relationships. Your astrologer may still check Mars' strength and other planets before deciding how significant it is in your Kundli.