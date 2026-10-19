Can a Plumber Fly a Plane? Captain Smit Machchhar Opens Up on the Flydubai "Terror Plot" and Israeli Plumber's Shocking Story

IN AN INTERVIEW with The National, published on October 17, 2026, Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar, who has been hailed as a hero for saving 174 passengers, recalled the events from the hijacking attempt, trying to piece them together while recovering at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi. He explained what he was feeling when his co-pilot, Hamam Al Hammami, suddenly struck him with an emergency axe. Despite suffering serious injuries during the fight, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and flight attendants to intervene.

The incident happened on September 20, 2026, in a flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. When the plane was mid-air, the co-pilot, identified as Hamam Al Hammami, an Omani pilot, allegedly attacked the Indian pilot in an attempt to crash the aircraft. Despite being injured, Machchhar opened the cockpit door. Passengers and flight attendants then entered the cockpit and helped restrain the attacker, saving the lives of those onboard.

For days, the incident dominated social media, many praised Smit for his bravery. International leaders and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all praised him for his courage and called him a hero. Another aspect of the incident that attracted widespread attention was the claim that a plumber had helped stabilize the Flydubai aircraft.