Youth Protests, OTT Regulation, and Influence of Western Forces in India: Five Highlights of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami Speech

Bhagwat talked about regime change in his speech and said that protests driven by hatred against a person, a group or an organization can be used by people who are eager to create instability in India. “A movement becomes a tool of politics, driven by hostility and antagonism towards an individual, a group, or an ideology, forces seeking to undermine Bharat take advantage of the situation,” he said.

He hinted at the recent protests in India against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and said that regime change would not happen in India. He also said that deepening differences of opinion can turn into hostility and create a feeling of victimhood, leading to a loss of faith in the country's systems and creating an atmosphere of discord, discontent, separation, and disorder.

He added, “It is clear that we must protect our mutual goodwill by remaining alert and safeguarding ourselves against the intellectual confusion created by such divisive tendencies. We must remain vigilant, avoid being disturbed or provoked in any way and with our aspiration and goal of seeing Bharat attain the status of Vishwaguru always firmly in our minds, continue striving in our efforts.”

On protests, his position appeared balanced. He said, “In our vast society, problems do exist. There are likely to be numerous shortcomings in the system as well. It is only natural that these may lead to agitations.” He added that such agitations should aim to improve the situation and find solutions. He further said that this applies to everyone, including protesters, the government and the administration. Everyone should avoid creating discord, and actions should be taken in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the country.