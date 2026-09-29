'Sing Vande Mataram Before Smashing Patriarchy': BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's Bizarre Advice to Rahul Gandhi Resurfaces After Hrithik Roshan Reacts with "Huh?"

“HUH,” WAS HOW ACTOR HRITHIK ROSHAN replied to an Instagram video of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj giving directions to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on “smashing” the patriarchy by singing Vande Mataram. The video was posted on the official account of Congress’ national convenor Ruchira Chathurvedi back in August, 2026, but just three days ago, the video caught the attention of the Krrish actor. Roshan’s comment subsequently led netizens to relive Swaraj’s tip to Rahul Gandhi.

The video was originally posted by Chathurvedi on August 27, 2026, with a sarcastic caption: “Kamal ke Fools (the fools of the lotus—with lotus being a reference to BJP).” In the video, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj challenged Rahul Gandhi after the latter said “smash the patriarchy” during an event named Chhatron ki Goonj (The Voice of Students) in Pune, Maharashtra in August 2026.

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He also criticised the “Manusmriti mindset” while addressing a crowd of young women. Among the many critics from the Bharatiya Janata Party who criticised Gandhi’s remarks, Bansuri Swaraj’s response has re-emerged on the trending charts once again.



Bansuri Swaraj on How to Smash the Patriarchy

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s statement during a media briefing, where she challenged him. “If you want to smash the patriarchy, I challenge you to sing the full Vande Mataram,” said Swaraj. The snarky response was in reference to Congress’ inclination to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram, which is the national song of India.

Congress’ edit of her comment became part of a domino effect, eventually leading to a reaction from Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan himself. One user on Instagram wrote, “A situation so bad that even celebrities have started noticing?” The comment section of the video was flooded with responses following Roshan’s reaction. The Krrish actor wrote, “Huh? Is this real? Wow.” Currently, his reply has gained over 13K likes on Instagram, with almost 111 replies to his comment alone.

Hrithik Roshan's Comment on Bansuri Swaraj Video Sparks Online Reactions