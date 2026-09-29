'Sing Vande Mataram Before Smashing Patriarchy': BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's Bizarre Advice to Rahul Gandhi Resurfaces After Hrithik Roshan Reacts with "Huh?"

Key Points:
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj' video on smash the patriarchy has once again resurfaced after actor Hrithik Roshan dropped a cryptic comment on it.
Swaraj reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s statement during a media briefing, where she challenged him.
The comment section of the video was flooded with responses following Roshan’s reaction.
“HUH,” WAS HOW ACTOR HRITHIK ROSHAN replied to an Instagram video of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj giving directions to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on “smashing” the patriarchy by singing Vande Mataram. The video was posted on the official account of Congress’ national convenor Ruchira Chathurvedi back in August, 2026, but just three days ago, the video caught the attention of the Krrish actor. Roshan’s comment subsequently led netizens to relive Swaraj’s tip to Rahul Gandhi.
The video was originally posted by Chathurvedi on August 27, 2026, with a sarcastic caption: “Kamal ke Fools (the fools of the lotus—with lotus being a reference to BJP).” In the video, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj challenged Rahul Gandhi after the latter said “smash the patriarchy” during an event named Chhatron ki Goonj (The Voice of Students) in Pune, Maharashtra in August 2026.
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He also criticised the “Manusmriti mindset” while addressing a crowd of young women. Among the many critics from the Bharatiya Janata Party who criticised Gandhi’s remarks, Bansuri Swaraj’s response has re-emerged on the trending charts once again.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s statement during a media briefing, where she challenged him. “If you want to smash the patriarchy, I challenge you to sing the full Vande Mataram,” said Swaraj. The snarky response was in reference to Congress’ inclination to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram, which is the national song of India.
Congress’ edit of her comment became part of a domino effect, eventually leading to a reaction from Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan himself. One user on Instagram wrote, “A situation so bad that even celebrities have started noticing?” The comment section of the video was flooded with responses following Roshan’s reaction. The Krrish actor wrote, “Huh? Is this real? Wow.” Currently, his reply has gained over 13K likes on Instagram, with almost 111 replies to his comment alone.
Thus began the reaction game among netizens, followed by memes and pop culture references. A user wrote, “Kindly unleash the Krrish in you and finish them all, please,” while another user dropped a spoof of an iconic dialogue from Roshan’s movie Koi... Mil Gaya, writing, “Abhi hamari shaktiyon ka bhi galat faayda uthaya ja raha hai (Our powers are being misused now).”
Several users shared their two cents on Swaraj’s comment, telling Roshan that it is all real. “@hrithikroshan, all 12 years have been real, bro. Remember that episode when our notes changed and we got Monopoly-coloured money?” wrote one user, referencing the 2016 demonetisation.
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While some replied to Hrithik Roshan’s late reaction to Bansuri Swaraj’s video, others had already posted their reactions to her comment. One user took a jibe at her, writing, “She got confused between patriarchy and patriotism.” Several users took a dig at Swaraj’s suggestion of singing Vande Mataram to “smash the patriarchy” and wrote, “If you wish to make Maggi, buy some rice.” Another user made a similar sarcastic comment: “I wanna be a better musician, so I am gonna order a pizza.”
Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of former Union Minister and veteran politician Sushma Swaraj, who also served as the first female Chief Minister of Delhi from October 12, 1998 to December 3, 1998. Bansuri Swaraj is a lawyer and politician who is also a member of the Lok Sabha from the New Delhi constituency. According to Swaraj’s profile on the official website of the Delhi government, her hobbies include “reading and learning about the latest issues and developments, listening to music, and travelling.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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