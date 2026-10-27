Who is Ashoke Sen? The Padma Bhushan Physicist Who Became the First Indian to Win the Oskar Klein Medal 2026 for Pioneering Work in String Theory

Who Is Ashoke Sen?

Sen is one of India's most prominent physicists, currently working as an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), which is part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). He completed his bachelor's degree in science at Presidency College, Kolkata, West Bengal and his master's degree at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. After that he received his PhD in Physics in 1982 from Stony Brook University in the United States.

He did the research on string theory which helped advance scientific understanding of the underlying structure of matter. Through his work he became a well-known name among physicists. He has previously received the Dirac Medal (2014) and the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics (2012). He has also received the Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2013) for his contributions to science.

Following the announcement, ICTS Director Rajesh Gopakumar also congratulated Ashoke Sen. In an ICTS post, Gopakumar said, “On behalf of all of us, very warm congratulations to Ashoke. It has been no less than wonderful having Ashoke with us and setting the tone for excellence here at ICTS.”