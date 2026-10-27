In Opting for Lula, Brazil made a Conservative Choice to Elect a Man of the Left Over One of the Far Right

See Also: ChatGPT to the rescue! Man turns to AI after losing his left earbud on white gravel, result leaves internet shocked

Milei himself was at the launch event. He arrived singing the song The Panic Show by the Argentine hard rock band La Renga. Flávio accompanied Milei in the song’s refrain: “Yo soy el león, soy el rey y te destrozaré” (“I am the lion, I am the king, and I will tear you apart”) while dancing along with the Argentine president.

It is, I believe, the form, more than the content, that defines the members of the far-right brotherhood that threatens democracies around the world. They are politicians who do not like to negotiate, even though negotiation is the essence of politics. They want to annihilate the “enemy”, as if they were, literally, on a battlefield.

Misplaced ideas

Flávio’s ideas are clearly “misplaced ideas,” to borrow the term coined by Brazilian literary critic, essayist, and professor Roberto Schwarz. It is impossible to implement Nayib Bukele’s crime-fighting plan — which allows for the arrest of any citizen without a formal charge, the right for legal counsel, or habeas corpus — in a democratic country.

On the economy side, in the midst of a debt crisis, Brazil does needs a fiscal adjustment. However, the country’s economic situation bears no resemblance to that of Argentina, a country that has seen its currency collapse and is rolling over dollar denominated debt.

A recent report in the Financial Times portrayed what is known in Brazil as Bolsonarism as a clan similar to the Roy family from the American television series “Succession.” Nothing could be more apt. Flávio is not Flávio. He is merely a generic offshoot of the Bolsonaro brand. During the Brazilian TV Globo election debate held right before the runoff of last Sunday, Oct. 25, he referred to his now jailed father administration as “our government.” If he were elected president, Flávio would have governed under Jair’s supervision and alongside his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro - a former congressman now living in the U.S. to escape a arrest warrant - who serves as the point of contact between Bolsonarism and the radical and far right around the world.

Eduardo is close to former Hungary prime minister Viktor Orbán, Spain’s Santiago Abascal, president of Spanish far-right party Vox, El Salvador’s Bukele, France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and the most radical wing of the U.S. Republican Party.

Flávio spent the election campaign trying to pretend he wasn’t like his father. He marketed himself as the “moderate Bolsonaro.” But Bolsonarism, in Brazilian politics, is synonymous with extremism. The mask slipped during his final speech. If he were a democrat, he would have conceded the indisputable defeat suffered on Oct. 25. Instead, he refused to concede and vowed to challenge the results.