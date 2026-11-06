Khushwant Singh was known for his fierce personality, but did you know that he only used to drink between 7 and 8 PM?

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KHUSHWANT SINGH (1915-2014), a writer, lawyer, diplomat, journalist, and politician, remains a fierce and controversial figure in India. He was a well-known Indian writer and some of his most famous books include “Train to Pakistan (1956)” and “Delhi: A Novel (1990).” He was known for his fiercely candid personality, and his work was usually characterized by a blend of sharp wit, social commentary, and impact.
In an interview on Manthan The Dialogue, published on October 21, 2026, journalist Aditya Sangwan interviewed Pavan K. Varma, an Indian politician, author, and former diplomat. Varma talked about Khushwant Singh and his lifestyle during the interview. He discussed Singh's morning routine, as well as his drinking sessions, which used to end as soon as his wife arrived and informed him that it was 8 o'clock. He also talked about how people used to consider it an achievement to be invited to his private social gatherings.
Pavan K. Varma talked about Singh's salon, a private social gathering, during the interview. Varma said, “he (Khushwant Singh) was famous for hosting a salon at their home every evening from 7 to 8 PM. That is, six or seven people, sometimes more. I have rarely seen more than six or seven, maybe eight people. We would be invited for drinks at 7 PM sharp, and by 8 PM sharp, his wife would stand up..." He further said that whether the glass was empty or not, whether you were still eating kebabs or snacks, his wife would come, stand, and say, “Thank you so much for coming.”
All of this was because Singh had a routine. He would have 7 to 8 drinks, then have his dinner between 8:30 and 9:00 PM, and go to sleep. The next day, he would wake up at 4-4:30 AM in the morning and start his daily routine. “He would get up, in the broken saucer, he would give milk to the stray cats outside, then he would sit and listen to Gurbani,” Varma said.
Varma also mentioned that Khushwant Singh used to listen to BBC Radio news only, as he did not believe in any other news channel. After that, he would exercise. “Exercise was also mandatory for him. When he was in better health, we would play tennis, followed by a walk in Lodhi Garden or a daily swim at the Delhi Golf Club.”
Then it was time for breakfast at 8 AM. After that, lunchtime was at 12 PM sharp, followed by tea time at 4 PM. The drinking session was from 7 to 8 PM, and no one could stay past that time.
He also said that the gatherings Singh used to organize were a symbol of pride for many. “If you were invited to that salon, many people would actually yearn for such an invitation,” Varma said. He added that those who were invited considered it an achievement because of how selective Singh was. “Those who were invited considered it an achievement because he was very selective."
Khushwant Singh was an Indian author, journalist, columnist, and lawyer. He was famous for his satirical humour, poignant storytelling, and critique of Indian society and politics. Khushwant was born in 1915 in Hadali, which was located in the Punjab Province of British India.He was born Khushal but later changed his name to Khushwant, inspired by his brother Bhagwanth. While studying at Modern School, he faced bullying and changed his name to escape the derisive chants of his classmates. He met his wife, Kaval Malik, there, whom he married 20 years later.
Singh was a prankster but was very good at academics, except in English and geography. He later started to love English and Urdu poetry. He attended St. Stephen's College, Delhi, where he took the Intermediate Arts examinations, and completed his bachelor's degree from a government college in Lahore. After observing Singh's argumentative and talkative behaviour, his parents decided on law as his career path.
He began his legal career as an apprentice to his father's legal aide and was later appointed as a defence lawyer at the Lahore High Court in 1939 and worked there until partition of India. After India’s independence in 1947 Singh was forced to migrate from Lahore with his family because of the communal killings. During the Partition, massive incidents of communal violence occurred in both India and Pakistan, resulting in an estimated 1 to 2 million deaths and the displacement of roughly 12 to 15 million people. His life completely changed after the Partition. Shortly after he came to India, he was appointed as an information officer for the Government of India in Toronto, Canada.
Khushwant became a well-known writer after his novel Train to Pakistan (1956) became an international success. He wrote many books about the Partition and also short stories like My Own Native Land. Later, in 1968, he accepted an invitation from The Times of India to become the editor of its weekly magazine. Khushwant Singh was a realist, and through his novels and storytelling, he covered the darker aspects of society with a blend of sympathy and satire.
[OG/VP/VS]
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