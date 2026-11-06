Khushwant Singh was known for his fierce personality, but did you know that he only used to drink between 7 and 8 PM?

What was Khushwant Singh's Daily Routine?

Pavan K. Varma talked about Singh's salon, a private social gathering, during the interview. Varma said, “he (Khushwant Singh) was famous for hosting a salon at their home every evening from 7 to 8 PM. That is, six or seven people, sometimes more. I have rarely seen more than six or seven, maybe eight people. We would be invited for drinks at 7 PM sharp, and by 8 PM sharp, his wife would stand up..." He further said that whether the glass was empty or not, whether you were still eating kebabs or snacks, his wife would come, stand, and say, “Thank you so much for coming.”

All of this was because Singh had a routine. He would have 7 to 8 drinks, then have his dinner between 8:30 and 9:00 PM, and go to sleep. The next day, he would wake up at 4-4:30 AM in the morning and start his daily routine. “He would get up, in the broken saucer, he would give milk to the stray cats outside, then he would sit and listen to Gurbani,” Varma said.