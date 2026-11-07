“I feel molested”: Vrindavan’s gen Z baba Shri Shashwat Acharya Ji reacts to social media comments about his looks and appearance

Anchor Sikta Deo read out some of the comments made about the 19-year-old spiritual speaker on social media and asked him about his understanding of what girls go through when they find themselves in similar situations. He replied that he had not even received one percent of the comments that girls receive when they are simply walking down the road. “Inhone itna bol diya toh humko itna bura lag gaya, sochiye jo ladkiya road pe chal rahi he unhe kitna bura lagega (They said so much about me, and it hurt me so badly. Just imagine how much worse girls must feel when they face such comments when they are simply walking down the road),” said the young spiritual speaker.

He added, “Unpe toh bahut buri-buri cheezein kahi jaati hain (Very horrible things are said about them.)” Referring to his earlier remarks about the comments made about him on social media, he continued, “Ji, kuch-kuch comments aise hain jinmein humein bahut zyada molested feel hua hai (Yes, some of the comments have made me feel molested.)” Shashwat Acharya further stated that the comments crossed all boundaries and violated the code of honour and dignity.

Social media users had praised the young spiritual speaker's calm composure, with some even asking him about his skincare and haircare routine. Shri Shashwat Acharya has gained 52.7K followers on Instagram within a matter of days. However, with his popularity on the rise, some of the comments directed at him have been described as highly obscene and derogatory.

See Also: ‘Ravana is not all bad.’ Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi Draws Mix reaction from netizens over the Internet

Netizens React to Shri Shashwat Acharya’s Comment Section

Reacting to Shashwat Acharya’s molestation remark, some users emphasised that the young spiritual speaker is just 19 years old. “He's a 19-year-old kid, baba or not, how are these comments justifying harassment of a child? Do you wish the same on your brothers and sons?” wrote one user on Instagram. Another user wrote, “Poor dude's NINETEEN!!!”

One user left a sarcastic comment, writing, “first day on the internet,” while another user wrote, “he is feeling objectified and it is completely understandable because people just jumped on him for looks.”

Some users also told the 19-year-old spiritual speaker to leave social media, while others raised questions such as, “yeh kaha se baba ban gaya? (How did he become a baba?)” Netizens slammed social media users for posting obscene comments about him and pointed out that even if he is not a normal boy, “he has every right to share his feelings when he feels molested or harassed because of social media comments.”

Shri Shashwat Acharya Ji was born in 2007 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, he is associated with Shri Dham Goda Vihar Mandir in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. He became popular after videos of him narrating Bhagavata Katha went viral on social media, gaining him a huge following on Instagram. His facial features have also been compared to those of Mike Wheeler, a character from Netflix’s Stranger Things, portrayed by actor Finn Wolfhard.

[Rh/VS/RS]

Suggested Reading: