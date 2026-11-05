Shri Shashwat Acharya Ji reacts to Stranger Things’ Mike Wheeler comparison posts and memes, says he laughed “bohat zor se”

SHRI SWAMI SHASHWAT ACHARYA JI MAHARAJ became the internet’s sensational ‘GenZ Baba’ in a short span of time, with his Instagram account witnessing a massive boost in followers. While the 19-year-old spiritual speaker had become the talk of the town because of his looks, many social media users began comparing his appearance to that of Mike Wheeler, a character from Netflix’s Stranger Things, played by actor Finn Wolfhard.

From having 17.7K followers on Instagram to now gaining 50K followers, the internet’s latest muse, Shri Shashwat Acharya, has spoken about his recent fame in an interview with host Aridaman Singh Salaria, dated November 3, 2026. Talking about his favourite series, looks and fame, Shri Acharya Ji shared more details about his ideologies regarding his appearance, calling it simply a “temporary” element of life.

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Shri Shashwat Acharya Ji Talks About His Appearance

Ever since videos of Shri Acharya Ji narrating the Bhagavata Katha went viral, the internet hasn’t stopped talking about his looks. Netizens have given the 19-year-old spiritual speaker nicknames such as “GenZ Baba,” “Mogeshwar Baba,” and “Timothee Chaturvedi.”

Speaking about his looks, Shri Acharya Ji said in the interview that looks are not permanent and added that his appearance would eventually change as he gets older. “Jo sthayi roop se rehne vala hai, wo Bhagwan ka naam hai (What remains permanent is the name of God),” said the 19-year-old spiritual speaker.

Acharya was born in 2007 in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, and is associated with Shri Dham Goda Vihar Mandir. He has been talked about on the internet for his youthful appearance, traditional attire and tilak. Social media users have also praised his composed demeanour. Apart from discussing his newfound fame and popularity on the internet, the host also asked him about his hobbies and whether the viral sensation watches TV series and movies.

What Series Does Shri Shashwat Acharya Ji Watch?

Shri Acharya Ji told the host that he watches TV series and went on to share some of his favourites during the interview. He revealed that he had recently watched series such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Game of Thrones. When the host asked him about his favourite series, he mentioned House of the Dragon and Harry Potter. He added that he had also read the novels in the Harry Potter series.