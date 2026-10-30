“No longer an atheist BTW”: Who is the internet’s newest obsession, Shri Shashwat Acharya Ji, dubbed “Gen Z baba” as social media users fawn over him?

According to media reports, Acharya is a 19-year-old spiritual speaker who is associated with Shri Dham Goda Vihar Mandir in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Acharya’s looks have got the internet talking, with many wondering who he is. After his appearance caught the attention of several social media users, his videos started going viral, showing him speaking to his listeners with a calm composure. The internet immediately dubbed him the “Gen Z baba”, and many users praised his flawless skin.

In many of his videos, posted primarily on Instagram, Shri Shashwat Acharya is usually seen dressed in traditional attire, with a tilak on his forehead. His Instagram account, shri_shashwatacharya, currently has over 17.7K followers and only 203 posts. The 19-year-old baba follows just one account, which belongs to the temple he is associated with in Varanasi.

Acharya’s newfound social media fame has earned him a widespread audience on the internet. He posts videos of himself narrating the Bhagavatha Katha and sharing moments from devotional gatherings, among other things.

According to a report by The Times of India, Acharya was born in Vrindavan on August 5, 2007. His father’s name is Swami Vrindavan Acharya Ji Maharaj, and he started reciting the Srimad Bhagavatam at the age of four. With his newfound internet fame, many users have started referring to him as the “girls’ national crush,” “pookie baba” and “Mogeshwar Maharaj.”

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Netizens React to Shri Shashwat Acharya

Several users have flooded the comment sections of his videos posted on Instagram. Some netizens started drawing comparisons between him and Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things, writing, “Mike Wheeler from India,” while others shared GIFs of the fictional character in the comments section. “Timothee Chaturvedi,” wrote another user.

His appearance also received significant attention, with users commenting, “Suddenly, I am into satsangs,” “Not an atheist anymore,” and “National crush of girls.” One user commented, “We got looksmaxxing baba before GTA VI.” Some users also took a dig at others for leaving comments fawning over Acharya. One user sarcastically remarked, “Not a single weak comment,” accompanied by a crying emoji.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)

[Rh/VS/RS]

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