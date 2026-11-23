COCKROACH JANTA PARTY (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has once again become the centre of attention over his recent remarks crediting India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the internet. While some social media users defended Dipke, others took a jibe at him, writing on X that he “lacks basic education.” His comments have sparked a discourse on the internet, with netizens slamming the CJP founder and questioning how Jawaharlal Nehru, who passed away in 1964, could have been behind the invention of the internet.

Speaking in Panaji, Goa, Abhijeet Dipke was addressing the audience at an event titled “Challa Kitem, Goa (What’s Happening, Goa?)” on Sunday, November 22, 2026. During his speech, he credited Jawaharlal Nehru for the introduction of the internet in India, which did not sit well with several netizens. The foundation of the internet was laid when the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET) was officially introduced in 1969, five years after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru. The internet entered the Indian market in 1986 but was made available to the public in 1995.

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What did Abhijeet Dipke say about Jawaharlal Nehru?

The video clip of Abhijeet Dipke from the Goa event has gone viral on the internet. During his address, he credited Jawaharlal Nehru, social reformer Bhimrao Ambedkar, and freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. The CJP founder praised all three leaders for their contributions to modern India. “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru… without him, I don't think we would have the internet and all these devices,” added Dipke.

Many users shared the clip of Abhijeet Dipke on the internet, with netizens claiming that the CJP founder allegedly tried to appease the Indian National Congress (INC). Dipke continued, “I don't think we would have these devices because he was the one who laid the foundation of a modern India, of a technologically advanced India.” He added that the then prime minister had thought way ahead of his time. Jawaharlal Nehru passed away on May 27, 1964, at the age of 74, in New Delhi.



Netizens react to Abhijeet Dipke crediting Jawaharlal Nehru for the internet

After Dipke's video from the Goa event went viral, eagle-eyed netizens shared the origins of the internet across the world, slamming the CJP founder for sharing fiction instead of facts. One user on X left a sarcastic reply to the video, writing, "Einstein and Newton were students of Nehru!!!!!! Newton takes credit for Nehru's discovery of gravitational force!!!” “Nehru and Mountbatten sat together for nights developing laptops !!! Lol,” wrote another X user.

While one user took a jibe at Dipke, writing, “Next he will also credit Nehru for smartphones and UPI,” another claimed that Dipke was competing with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Users also jumped to defend Dipke’s statement and wrote, “Nehru made mistakes but he did a lot for this country too.”

Reacting to the viral video, Abhijeet Dipke took to X and wrote, “Had Nehru not laid the foundation of modern India and championed scientific and technological progress by establishing institutions like the IITs, India would not have become the tech-savvy nation it is today.” He added, “Stop chopping up clips, distorting the context to please your anti-science, gawar (uneducated) masters.”

[Rh/VS/RS]

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