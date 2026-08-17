DELUSIONAL TAKE: “All of This Has Happened Because of Donald Trump’s War Policy,” Says Maharashtra BJP Leader Sujay Vikhe Patil on Road Work Delay

BJP LEADER SUJAY VIKHE PATIL has recently shed light on the reason behind the delay in constructing a highway connecting two towns in Maharashtra. His statement instantly sent ripples across the internet after the BJP leader claimed that the delay was caused by US President Donald Trump. He further alleged that the rising alcohol consumption in India was also caused by Trump himself.

His shocking statement came on August 16, 2026, when Patil claimed that the delay in the construction of the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road was due to the President of the United States (POTUS). The BJP Maharashtra vice president added that the issue was part of the domino effect triggered by the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28, 2026. Patil’s take on the matter was not well received by several netizens, with one commenting, “Next, in a few years, ‘Aliens are behind the delay in development.’”

See Also: DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Democracy will run from streets, not from elections,” Says Founding President of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav

What did Sujay Vikhe Patil Say on the Road Work Delay?

Referring to the POTUS as a “crazy person,” he said, “I have never seen such a crazy person in my entire life. In the morning, he says stop; in the evening, he drops bombs again... It is better for us not to get involved with that man.” Patil further said that the cost had subsequently increased due to the unavailability of tar, adding, “The contractor has to transport it from Delhi by vehicle.”

“Due to the confusion caused by Trump’s actions, the amount of alcohol consumed by certain people has increased,” said Sujay Vikhe Patil. As cited by The Indian Express, he further added that the delay in the Ahilyanagar-Manmad road work project was caused by the attack on Iran, which had affected the global crude oil supply.

The US-Israeli strike on Iran in February 2026 resulted in the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, among others. Iranian forces retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20% of the world’s oil passes, sending ripples across the global economy.

Referring to the incomplete Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road work project, Patil said, “All of this has happened because of Donald Trump’s war policy. This is all linked. Those who understand will get it.”

See Also: DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Pani Jo Aata Hai Woh Evaporate ho Jata Hai” Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on the Water Shortage Crisis in Delhi

Internet Reacts to Sujay Vikhe Patil’s Trump Reasoning

Several users on X shared their thoughts on the matter, posting memes and GIFs. While some users defended Patil’s view on the aftereffects of the Iran war, others criticised his statement. One user sarcastically wrote, “Of course, he doesn't want India to compete with the US.”

“Donald Trump is actually a big problem now. He is delaying our city work. Such a senior person like him can't be joking about Donald Trump,” noted another user.

One user shared a popular meme featuring actor Leonardo DiCaprio dancing, with the caption, “Nehru be like: Bach gaya is baar.”

Sujay Vikhe Patil is an Indian politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is a former Member of Parliament who represented the Ahmednagar constituency in Maharashtra. He is also the grandson of veteran politician Balasaheb Vikhe Patil.



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

Suggested Reading: