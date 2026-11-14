From love letters to happy threesome: 4 rumoured affairs of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

JAWAHARLAL NEHRU (1889-1964) was the first Prime Minister of India. Born on November 14, 1889, he was an anti-colonial nationalist, social democrat and statesman who fought against the British alongside Mahatma Gandhi. Nehru was a primary leader in the Indian Independence Movement and spent many years in prison during the freedom struggle.

While Jawaharlal Nehru was a very prominent political leader respected by many for his work in the freedom struggle, there were many rumours and speculations surrounding his personal life. Many books and accounts mentioned Nehru's name alongside several female leaders of that time, suggesting that the leader had affairs with them despite being married to Kamala Nehru. While his relationship with Edwina Mountbatten — wife of Lord Louis Mountbatten — remains most widely documented, there were many other women rumoured to have had a special relationship with Nehru.

According to these rumours many educated women from the elite class were attracted to Nehru's charisma. One such woman was Dinesh Nandini Dalmia, a Hindi writer, poet and prominent female figure of her time, who was rumoured to be deeply in love with Nehru, although her feelings remained unrequited. Another story is of Lady Eugenie Wavell — wife of Field Marshal Archibald Wavell who became Viceroy of India in 1943. Lady Wavell was also reportedly infatuated with Nehru, but as an older woman who had a motherly demeanour, rumours about their relationship never gained attention. Let's look at four of the biggest rumours of Nehru's relationships.