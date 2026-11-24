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INDIA’S PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS are in critical focus again, with the uncertainty surrounding the Parliament’s Winter Session 2026, as the Monsoon Session is yet to be concluded or prorogued. The Parliament has set a record for being unprorogued for more than three months (100 days), with no conclusion of the Monsoon Session.
In 2025, the winter session of the Parliament took place from December 1, to December 19, 2025. A year earlier, it ran from November 25, to December 20, 2024 respectively.
See Also: Post-Monsoon Session Blame-Game: Opposition and Govt Trade Blows Over Disruptions in Parliament as Lok Sabha Reports 19% Productivity; Rajya Sabha 39%
However, with the unfinished monsoon meeting, alongside no news of convening the next session, political commentators are debating over the potential skipping of the winter session, as pressure over the central government keeps on mounting.
In this situation, it is pertinent to ask about the future of the 2026 Winter Session, and to trace one's step back in the past to note any instances of Winter Sessions being skipped. Here are four instances from the past:
Emergency Period (1975-76)
The first instance of a winter session being skipped took place during the emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During this period, Parliament did not hold its customary Winter Session in November or December 1975.
The Lok Sabha had met from July 21 to August 7, 1975, before convening again from January 5 to February 6, 1976.
Dissolution of the Sixth Lok Sabha (1979)
The second recorded instance occurred in 1979 after the Sixth Lok Sabha was prematurely dissolved. The House was dissolved on August 22, 1979, as political instability rocked Prime Minister Charan Singh’s government.
Owing to the dissolution, the Lok Sabha could not be convened for its Winter Session that year.
Indira Gandhi’s assassination (1984)
On October 31, 1984, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated at her residency by her bodyguards. The incident took the entire country by storm, as political instability and riots spread rapidly. Delhi was one of the primary areas where Anti-Sikh riots took a huge toll on the lives of the common-folk.
After her assassination, general elections were announced, hence, the customary Winter Session in November-December 1984 could not be held. The Eighth Lok Sabha was formed, and they first met on January 15, 1985.
Covid-19 pandemic (2020)
The most recent instance of skipping the Winter Session could be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and the due session to be held in November-December 2020.
The Monsoon Session was held between September 14, and September 23, 2020, but the winter session was not convened that year, out of concerns related to viral transmissions and the regulations of physical distancing.
[OG/AR/RS]
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