INDIA’S PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS are in critical focus again, with the uncertainty surrounding the Parliament’s Winter Session 2026, as the Monsoon Session is yet to be concluded or prorogued. The Parliament has set a record for being unprorogued for more than three months (100 days), with no conclusion of the Monsoon Session.

In 2025, the winter session of the Parliament took place from December 1, to December 19, 2025. A year earlier, it ran from November 25, to December 20, 2024 respectively.

See Also: Post-Monsoon Session Blame-Game: Opposition and Govt Trade Blows Over Disruptions in Parliament as Lok Sabha Reports 19% Productivity; Rajya Sabha 39%

However, with the unfinished monsoon meeting, alongside no news of convening the next session, political commentators are debating over the potential skipping of the winter session, as pressure over the central government keeps on mounting.

In this situation, it is pertinent to ask about the future of the 2026 Winter Session, and to trace one's step back in the past to note any instances of Winter Sessions being skipped. Here are four instances from the past: