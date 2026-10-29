42 years since Indira Gandhi’s Assassination: Who were the assassins Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, and what happened to their families left behind

THE MORNING OF OCTOBER 31, 1984, sought to change India’s socio-political and cultural landscape completely, as Indira Gandhi became the first Prime Minister (PM) of Independent India to be assassinated in one’s own country. It was another usual day at her residence in 1 Safdarjung Road in Delhi, when two of her bodyguards — Satwant Singh and Beant Singh — opened fire and shot 30 bullets in her body as she prepared to set out for her work. Mrs. Gandhi was rushed to the AIIMS, but could not be revived.

What followed was a brutal riot in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, with outrages across the country that took the lives of around 3,350 Sikhs.

See Also: 42 Years Since Operation Blue Star: Why did it take place, how did it change the political, social and cultural equations in the country forever

The chronology of this event is comprehensible, as the two assassins purportedly sought revenge against the military action inside the Golden Temple (June 1984) and violation of the cultural and religious sentiments of the Sikhs.

But in the background were the lives of two individuals, and their families, which were completely transformed after October 31. Hailed as “Martyrs” by some, and labelled as “terrorists” by others, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, were two individuals who changed the contours of Indian politics completely.



Who was Beant Singh?

Beant Singh (1959-1984) was a sub-inspector with the Delhi Police, and also worked as a body guard of the then PM Indira Gandhi. His ancestral home is in Chandigarh’s Maloya village, where he spent his childhood with his four brothers. He completed his education from the University of Punjab, and joined the police force in 1972, and eventually in the security detail of Mrs. Gandhi.

The Operation Blue Star enraged Beant Singh. It was a moment when the entire Sikh community was fuelled with widespread resentment against the central government, as the Indian Army entered into their sacred Golden Temple to counter the militants led by Jarnail Bhindranwala, and subsequently desecrated their religious place of worship. This was not well received by the Sikhs, and formed the tipping point for Beant Singh to go down this path.