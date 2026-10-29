42 years since Indira Gandhi’s Assassination: Who were the assassins Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, and what happened to their families left behind

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THE MORNING OF OCTOBER 31, 1984, sought to change India’s socio-political and cultural landscape completely, as Indira Gandhi became the first Prime Minister (PM) of Independent India to be assassinated in one’s own country. It was another usual day at her residence in 1 Safdarjung Road in Delhi, when two of her bodyguards — Satwant Singh and Beant Singh — opened fire and shot 30 bullets in her body as she prepared to set out for her work. Mrs. Gandhi was rushed to the AIIMS, but could not be revived.
What followed was a brutal riot in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, with outrages across the country that took the lives of around 3,350 Sikhs.
See Also: 42 Years Since Operation Blue Star: Why did it take place, how did it change the political, social and cultural equations in the country forever
The chronology of this event is comprehensible, as the two assassins purportedly sought revenge against the military action inside the Golden Temple (June 1984) and violation of the cultural and religious sentiments of the Sikhs.
But in the background were the lives of two individuals, and their families, which were completely transformed after October 31. Hailed as “Martyrs” by some, and labelled as “terrorists” by others, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, were two individuals who changed the contours of Indian politics completely.
Beant Singh (1959-1984) was a sub-inspector with the Delhi Police, and also worked as a body guard of the then PM Indira Gandhi. His ancestral home is in Chandigarh’s Maloya village, where he spent his childhood with his four brothers. He completed his education from the University of Punjab, and joined the police force in 1972, and eventually in the security detail of Mrs. Gandhi.
The Operation Blue Star enraged Beant Singh. It was a moment when the entire Sikh community was fuelled with widespread resentment against the central government, as the Indian Army entered into their sacred Golden Temple to counter the militants led by Jarnail Bhindranwala, and subsequently desecrated their religious place of worship. This was not well received by the Sikhs, and formed the tipping point for Beant Singh to go down this path.
Adding to this, Beant Singh was deeply influenced by his uncle, Kehar Singh, who was also convicted and hanged for his involvement in conspiring to assassinate Indira Gandhi. He was an Assistant in the Directorate General of Supply and Disposal in India, and would act as Beant Singh’s counsel on various matters. It was believed that Kehar Singh was also part of the conspiracy to kill Mrs. Gandhi. Later on, the police investigation had found the “Kara” (bangle) and “Ring” of Beant Singh at Kehar Singh’s residence.
Beant Singh died after the Indo Tibetan Border Police soldiers Tarsem Singh Jamwal and Ram Saran responded to his alleged attempt to pull a gun at the officers. The other assassin, Satwant Singh, was arrested by Mrs. Gandhi’s bodyguards.
Satwant Singh (1962-1989) was born in the Agwan village in Gurdaspur, Punjab, and was educated at the Dera Baba Nanak School. He joined the Delhi Police in 1981, and was appointed as a bodyguard in Indira Gandhi’s security team soon after he successfully completed commando training. His initial posting was in Uttar Pradesh, and then to Indira Gandhi’s security detail.
Satwant, too, was deeply enraged by the Operation Blue Star, and the desecration of the site. Eventually, it was found that Satwant Singh came under the influence of Beant Singh and his uncle Kehar Singh. The three men visited the temple complex, and also performed Amrit — Sikh religious service — at a temple in Delhi on October 24, 1984.
The investigation found that it was Beant Singh opened fire at Mrs. Gandhi, and fired five bullets at her. Satwant, meanwhile, froze into action, and shot only after Beant Singh asked him to. Subsequently, Satwant opened fire and emptied twenty-five bullets into Mrs. Gandhi.
In the morning of October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was heading to attend an interview with an Irish television channel at her office in Safdarjung— 1 Akbar Road— from her residence at 1 Safdarjung Road. She was accompanied by Head Constable Narayan Singh, Rameshwar Dayal, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nathuram, special assistant R.K Dhawan.
She had just returned from Odisha after delivering a speech at the BBSR parade ground at Bhubaneshwar on October 30, 1984.
She walked across the lawn to reach her office through the TMC Gate — a narrow cemented pathway connected to her residence and office — when the guards stationed at the gate, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, opened fire at her.
Both of them had planned ahead of the day to schedule their duties in a way that Beant Singh would be present at the TMC gate and Satwant Singh at the TMC booth. However, Satwant was assigned duty elsewhere, but managed to get his duty near the TMC booth, by staging a story of poor health.
Finally, they opened fire and shot 30 bullets. Mrs. Gandhi was rushed to the AIIMS, but could not be revived.
Justice M.P Thakkar was appointed to conduct an enquiry into the case. He submitted his report on February 27, 1986, and noted the involvement of multiple individuals, without any foreign intervention.
The findings, along with the case, continued in the court and Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh were convicted and hanged on January 6, 1989.
See Also: Horrors of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Senior Advocate H.S. Phoolka Recalls Attack on His House and Decades-Long Legal Battle for Victims
The death of Indira Gandhi marked the beginning of another violent episode in the National Capital, as targeted violence on the Sikhs was unleashed. People were killed mercilessly. Congress Leader Sajjan Kumar was found to play an active role in the anti-Sikh riots of 1985, and was sentenced to life in prison by the Delhi High Court in 2018. He recently passed away in August 2026.
This entire incident changed the lives of Beant Singh and Satwant Singh’s family. Despite having a huge fraternity that considered them to be “Martyrs,” there was a degree of social boycott and humiliation that dawned upon the family after 1984.
Beant Singh’s family got politically engaged after his death. His wife, Bimal Kaur Khalsa, entered electoral politics and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ropar constituency in 1989. His father, Baba Sucha Singh also won the Bhatinda Lok Sabha seat.
However, Beant Singh’s son, Sarabjeet could not make successful political inroads initially. He went on to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and 2014, and the Assembly elections of 2007 and 2009, with the slogans of his father’s martyrdom. But he did not emerge victorious.
Finally, in 2024, he was elected as an MP from Faridkot constituency as an independent candidate. He is part of the Akali Dal’s (Waris Punjab De) executive committee, alongside pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.
However, there is a major political feud within the fraternity as both Amrit Kaur Maloya — daughter of Beant Singh and Sarabjeet’s sister — and Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh, are going to contest the 2027 assembly polls from the Bassi Pathana constituency. What is interesting here is that Satwant Singh has been fielded by Akali Dal’s (Waris Punjab De) — the party in which Sarabjeet is an executive member.
Earlier, Amrit had decided to contest from the Tarn Taran seat in an assembly bypoll in 2025. But gave up her decision in the end.
On the other end, Satwant Singh’s family was not deeply involved in politics. In March 2026, Satwant Singh’s nephew, Baltej Singh, was reported to be serving prison time in New Zealand for importing over 700 Kg of methamphetamine.
[OG/AR]
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