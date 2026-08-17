Post-Monsoon Session Blame-Game: Opposition and Govt Trade Blows Over Disruptions in Parliament as Lok Sabha Reports 19% Productivity; Rajya Sabha 39%

THE 2026 MONSOON SESSION of the Parliament came to an end on Thursday, August 13, 2026, with both Houses adjourned sine die, i.e., for an indefinite period. After the session ended, the ruling party and the Opposition traded attacks at each other over who was responsible for repeatedly disrupting the proceedings.

In the session, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha recorded only 19% productivity, while the Rajya Sabha managed 39%. However, Parliament and State (PRS) Legislative Research put the Lok Sabha's productivity even lower at around 15%. While 12 bills were passed in the parliament, only one saw a thorough discussion in both Houses — the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was introduced as a response to Students protest in Delhi over NEET Paper Leak. The remaining Bills were largely passed without debate as opposition leaders from Congress and INDIA bloc raised slogans and staged a walkout.

The Opposition's key demands revolved around the police brutality against students during the July 20 Parliament March. Later, the leaders further started demanding accountability and answers from the BJP government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft in Ayodhya.

BJP Leaders Blame Congress, Rahul Gandhi for Monsoon Session Washout