Post-Monsoon Session Blame-Game: Opposition and Govt Trade Blows Over Disruptions in Parliament as Lok Sabha Reports 19% Productivity; Rajya Sabha 39%

THE 2026 MONSOON SESSION of the Parliament came to an end on Thursday, August 13, 2026, with both Houses adjourned sine die, i.e., for an indefinite period. After the session ended, the ruling party and the Opposition traded attacks at each other over who was responsible for repeatedly disrupting the proceedings.
In the session, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha recorded only 19% productivity, while the Rajya Sabha managed 39%. However, Parliament and State (PRS) Legislative Research put the Lok Sabha's productivity even lower at around 15%. While 12 bills were passed in the parliament, only one saw a thorough discussion in both Houses — the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was introduced as a response to Students protest in Delhi over NEET Paper Leak. The remaining Bills were largely passed without debate as opposition leaders from Congress and INDIA bloc raised slogans and staged a walkout.
The Opposition's key demands revolved around the police brutality against students during the July 20 Parliament March. Later, the leaders further started demanding accountability and answers from the BJP government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft in Ayodhya.
Kiren Rijiju led the attack on opposition following the conclusion of the monsoon session. He called the session “very successful in terms of business” because 12 Bills were passed, but admitted that it was “not as successful” when it came to debate and discussion.
Near the end of the monsoon session, the government has explicitly said that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to discuss students’ protest in the parliament if the opposition is ready to maintain civil behavior in the house. But the Congress leaders maintained that they want answers and not lectures from the Home Minister.
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“For the first time, we have seen the Opposition running away from a debate in Parliament when the government wanted discussions,” Rijiju said. He further blamed Congress for “unfairly disrupting” proceedings, pointing out that 11 Bills were passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister argued that the Opposition preferred slogans and placards over parliamentary debate.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad put the blame on the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while reflecting on the monsoon session. He alleged that the entire session had been “sacrificed at the altar of arrogance, delinquency and sense of entitlement” of one leader.
Prasad accused Gandhi of repeatedly changing his demands — from a NEET discussion and the Education Minister's resignation to demanding Shah's personal accountability over the police action and Ram Mandir row. He described Gandhi as “irresponsible, delinquent, arrogant and immature.”
On the other hand, Congress presented a different narrative. At a post-session press conference, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the Modi government had never looked so “scared and rattled.”
Ramesh pointed towards the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the house, saying their appearance came only around the time of the national song played before final adjournment. Gogoi said the Opposition wanted Parliament to discuss the NEET paper leak, alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, ethanol blending, corruption allegations against BJP chief ministers, and foreign policy. However, according to him, the government instead just pushed through the Bills they wanted even amidst the uproar.
Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh listed what Congress described as five Opposition “achievements.” These included delaying the One Nation One Election proposal, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, and the delimitation bill.
On police brutality against students, Rahul Gandhi had earlier made the Opposition's position clear that students wanted answers about who ordered the police action, not lectures from the Home Minister.
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Question Hour in the Lok Sabha was basically non-existent with the house getting adjourned as soon as it started proceedings at 11 AM every day of the session. Bills were taken up amid uproar, while repeated slogans, protests, and walkouts made any discussion on bills difficult.
The Lok Sabha productivity rate of 19% is a drop from the 2025 monsoon session that recorded 29% functioning. On the other hand Rajya Sabha’s productivity slightly increased from last year’s 34% to 39%.
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha sine die on August 13, 2026, after the national song Vande Mataram was played in the house in full. Several INDIA-bloc parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress, boycotted his post-session tea, while the DMK attended, which is no longer part of the opposition alliance.
However, in the Rajya Sabha, leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi attended Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan's gathering after the session concluded in the evening. With the Lok Sabha working for barely one-fifth of its allotted time, that question is difficult to ignore.
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