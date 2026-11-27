BRITISH BROADCASTER Piers Morgan engaged in a heated exchange with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi during a debate on his famous YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. Since the videos were posted on social media, the videos have travelled the range of the digital world, with individuals hailing Morgan for setting the ethics of a constructive debate in place.

During the debate, one could witness, Morgan was not allowed to finish his statements, as rebuttals from Shazia Ilmi continued to flow in, despite his repeated requests to allow him to finish.

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Morgan, then, sent in some punch-lines towards Ilmi — videos of which have been posted by Morgan on social media — asking her to “take a chill pill” and let him ask his questions, as she was appearing on the “Piers Morgan show” and not the other way round.

Where and why did this exchange take place?

The clips from the discussion were shared by the show’s official X account, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” on November 26, 2026.

The exchange took place during a discussion on the controversy surrounding the restrictions on Cockroach Janta Party Co-founder Saurav Das’s travel to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the programs being hosted by university students at the London School of Economics and Cambridge, among others.

Setting this agenda as the theme of discussion, Piers Morgan hosted a show, where CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das, and BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi had participated.

What happened in the show?

During the discussion, Piers Morgan asked Ilmi whether Das was an Indian citizen. Responding to the question, Ilmi said, “I am sure he is Indian.”

Subsequently Morgan questioned why Das was being investigated if he was an Indian citizen and why he is being linked to having a Nepalese descent. Ilmi responded to this by saying that, “No, that is not the question.”