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BRITISH BROADCASTER Piers Morgan engaged in a heated exchange with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi during a debate on his famous YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. Since the videos were posted on social media, the videos have travelled the range of the digital world, with individuals hailing Morgan for setting the ethics of a constructive debate in place.
During the debate, one could witness, Morgan was not allowed to finish his statements, as rebuttals from Shazia Ilmi continued to flow in, despite his repeated requests to allow him to finish.
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Morgan, then, sent in some punch-lines towards Ilmi — videos of which have been posted by Morgan on social media — asking her to “take a chill pill” and let him ask his questions, as she was appearing on the “Piers Morgan show” and not the other way round.
The clips from the discussion were shared by the show’s official X account, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” on November 26, 2026.
The exchange took place during a discussion on the controversy surrounding the restrictions on Cockroach Janta Party Co-founder Saurav Das’s travel to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the programs being hosted by university students at the London School of Economics and Cambridge, among others.
Setting this agenda as the theme of discussion, Piers Morgan hosted a show, where CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das, and BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi had participated.
During the discussion, Piers Morgan asked Ilmi whether Das was an Indian citizen. Responding to the question, Ilmi said, “I am sure he is Indian.”
Subsequently Morgan questioned why Das was being investigated if he was an Indian citizen and why he is being linked to having a Nepalese descent. Ilmi responded to this by saying that, “No, that is not the question.”
It was then that Morgan stated, “That might not be the question you want, but it is my question.”
Shazia Ilmi did not hold back, and said further, “If you furnish incorrect information, not only about your parentage, but about your date of birth or place of birth..”
But Morgan sought to snoop, stating again, why Das was allowed to visit Thailand and Norway earlier.
At this moment, the discussions turned into a constant rebuttal, where Morgan kept on pressing the same question, and Shazia Ilmi stating that all of this is nothing but a “delusion of grandeur” where Saurav Das believes he is a great enemy of the government.
Despite Morgan asking the same question, Ilmi kept on ignoring them as she stated her own points, to which Morgan said that, “You are interviewing yourself. Calm down. Take a chill pill.”
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Still, the exchanges went on, with none of the panelists — Ilmi and Morgan — connecting properly on the questions being asked or answers given. To this, Morgan said, “You must let me finish my questions. Sorry! This is my show, and I will ask you questions, and you will respond to those.”
However, the show was not only about the war of words between Das, Ilmi and Morgan. To lighten up the mood, Morgan mentioned the rising superstar of Indian cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and claimed that this was one thing in which both the panelists could at least agree.
[OG/AR/RS]
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