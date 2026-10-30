Madras High Court issues notice to Saurav Das over plea seeking thorough investigation into his background and blocking of social media accounts

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ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026, the Madras High Court issued a notice to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson and journalist Saurav Das. The notice was issued based on a petition demanding an investigation into the nationality, background, and identity of Das and his parents. The petition also asked the court to block his social media accounts over his alleged offensive statements against the judiciary and Supreme Court judges.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan has sought responses from various respondents involved in the petition. Saurav Das, the Central Government, and many other private parties were among others asked to respond by the Bench. The court issued the notice and asked the respondents to respond within six weeks, postponing the hearing to a later date.
The petition submitted to the Madras High Court was filed by petitioner Ganesh Kumar of Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu. In the petition, Ganesh identified Das as ‘Yogesh Sharma alias Saurav Das’ and sought directions from the High Court to take action against him. The petitioner asked for a detailed and fair investigation into the background of Saurav Das.
He sought directions to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and others to conduct an investigation into Das's background, including that of his parents. The petitioner's counsel also submitted some documents annexed to the petition that were related to Das's identity. The High Court examined these documents and sought clarification regarding some particular information in them.
If the allegations that he is a foreign national are proved, the petitioner wants the court to take necessary action against Saurav Das by cancelling his passport and Aadhaar card. He also asked the court to block Das's X and Instagram accounts, which he allegedly used to make derogatory statements against the judiciary and Supreme Court judges.
LiveLaw reported that the court issued notices seeking responses from the Regional Passport Officer (Chennai), the Chairperson of UIDAI, the Union Home Ministry, the Foreign Secretary (Ministry of External Affairs), the Secretary (Ministry of Law and Justice), the Secretary (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), and the grievance officers of X and Instagram, among others.
Advocate B Jagannath, who is representing the petitioner, argued that Das has frequently used derogatory terms against the judiciary. He said, “The manner in which he speaks about the judiciary, this is not the way to speak. I had given a complaint to the authorities, but no action had been taken. So I'm filing this petition.”
After hearing the petition, the court issued a notice in the matter.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
[Rh/VP/RS]
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