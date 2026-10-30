Madras High Court issues notice to Saurav Das over plea seeking thorough investigation into his background and blocking of social media accounts

Madras High Court Issues Notice to Saurav Das

LiveLaw reported that the court issued notices seeking responses from the Regional Passport Officer (Chennai), the Chairperson of UIDAI, the Union Home Ministry, the Foreign Secretary (Ministry of External Affairs), the Secretary (Ministry of Law and Justice), the Secretary (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), and the grievance officers of X and Instagram, among others.

Advocate B Jagannath, who is representing the petitioner, argued that Das has frequently used derogatory terms against the judiciary. He said, “The manner in which he speaks about the judiciary, this is not the way to speak. I had given a complaint to the authorities, but no action had been taken. So I'm filing this petition.”

After hearing the petition, the court issued a notice in the matter.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)

[Rh/VP/RS]