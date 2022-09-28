India vs South Africa: Rahul and Suryakumar lead India towards an eight-wicket victory

Vice-captain K.L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten fifties in the India vs South Africa match to give India an eight-wicket win over South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday.

On a pitch that was made for fast bowlers to make merry, as seen from the five-wicket burst provided by Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar earlier in the match, South Africa bowlers too were able to take out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early.

With the required run rate not much high, Rahul hung in and with Suryakumar in stellar touch, they put on an unbeaten stand of 93 off 63 balls to chase down 107 with 18 balls remaining, giving India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.