Indian Diaspora

Indian Woman Missing Since New Year’s Eve Found Dead in Maryland Apartment; Ex-Boyfriend Flees to India

An Indian woman was found dead in a Maryland apartment days after going missing on New Year’s Eve, ex-boyfriends faces murder charges
A split image with the left side showing the image of Indian woman Nikitha Godishala wearing ripped jeans and a black puffer jacket, left side shows a close-up portrait of her ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma.
Indian woman Nikitha Godishala was found dead in a Maryland apartment days after she was reported missing on New Year’s Eve, ex-boyfriend faces murder charges.X
Author:
NewsGram Desk
Edited by :
Ritik Singh
Updated on

Key Points:

Indian woman Nikitha Godishala, missing since New Year’s Eve, was found stabbed to death in her ex-boyfriend’s Maryland apartment.
Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma filed the missing report and flew to India the same day; he is now wanted on murder charges.
US authorities are coordinating with federal agencies to trace the suspect as the investigation continues.

Police found the body of an Indian woman who went missing on New Year’s Eve in her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Maryland, United States. The victim has been identified as Nikitha Godishala, and the body was discovered on 3 January 2026, inside an apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road, which was owned by her former partner, Arjun Sharma.

See Also: Iranian Activist Found Dead After Burning Photo of Khamenei – State Rules Suicide, Activists Cry Murder

Police said that Arjun Sharma himself filed a missing person report for Nikitha on 2 January 2026, stating that he last saw her on 31 December 2025. He later flew to India on the same day, as confirmed by the authorities. U.S. law enforcement agencies are now working with federal authorities to trace and apprehend the accused through coordinated efforts, said a media release issued by the Howard County Police.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at the apartment, where they found the body with stab wounds. Reports suggest that she was killed around 7 p.m. on 31 December 2025, New Year’s Eve. The suspect, Arjun Sharma, 27, is now wanted on first- and second-degree murder charges. Under U.S. law, first-degree murder involves premeditation, while second-degree murder refers to intentional killing without prior planning. The investigation is underway, and the motive behind the murder has yet to be established.

See Also: Sambhal Murder Case: UP Woman and Her Lover Kill Husband, Dispose of Remains Using a Wooden Grinder

The 26-year-old victim was a data and strategy analyst from Ellicott City, Maryland. She held experience across the fields of pharmacy, clinical research, health information technology, and data management. She completed her Master’s degree in Health Information Technology from the University of Maryland Baltimore County after securing a pharmacy degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in India. She was skilled in data analytics, dashboard development, healthcare regulatory compliance such as HIPAA, and tools including SQL, Tableau, Power BI, and Python.

The Embassy of India in the United States has been assisting with the case while remaining in contact with Godishala’s family. In a statement, it said, “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities.”

(SY)

Suggested Reading:

A split image with the left side showing the image of Indian woman Nikitha Godishala wearing ripped jeans and a black puffer jacket, left side shows a close-up portrait of her ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma.
The Shocking Case of World’s Youngest Serial Killer: A 9-Year-Old Boy Who Killed Three Children With No Sign of Remorse
Read All These Stories in Hindi

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp 

maryland
new year eve
Murder Charges

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com