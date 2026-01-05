Indian Woman Missing Since New Year’s Eve Found Dead in Maryland Apartment; Ex-Boyfriend Flees to India

Police said that Arjun Sharma himself filed a missing person report for Nikitha on 2 January 2026, stating that he last saw her on 31 December 2025. He later flew to India on the same day, as confirmed by the authorities. U.S. law enforcement agencies are now working with federal authorities to trace and apprehend the accused through coordinated efforts, said a media release issued by the Howard County Police.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at the apartment, where they found the body with stab wounds. Reports suggest that she was killed around 7 p.m. on 31 December 2025, New Year’s Eve. The suspect, Arjun Sharma, 27, is now wanted on first- and second-degree murder charges. Under U.S. law, first-degree murder involves premeditation, while second-degree murder refers to intentional killing without prior planning. The investigation is underway, and the motive behind the murder has yet to be established.