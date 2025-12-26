The Shocking Case of World’s Youngest Serial Killer: A 9-Year-Old Boy Who Killed Three Children With No Sign of Remorse

Amarjeet Sada was accused of killing three children, shocking India and the world at just nine 9 years old.
Parental silence after earlier deaths allowed the violence to continue unchecked.
Tried under juvenile law, he was released at 18 with a new identity, raising enduring questions about justice and prevention.
There have been cases of serial killers that give chills to normal people considering the brutality of their crimes. One such case was that of a nine-year-old boy that shocked the entire country, raising questions about parental responsibility, juvenile justice, and the limits of the legal system. Indian law enforcement officials were deeply disturbed by the nature of the case, which defied conventional understanding of crime and psychology, when it came to light in 2007. A nine-year-old boy, Amarjeet Sada, was accused of killing three children at a tender age, making him one of the youngest serial killers known in history.
The serial killing saga started back in 2006 when Amarjeet Sada, along with his family, attended a family gathering. He allegedly strangled his six-month-old cousin to death when there were no adults nearby. Upon learning about the incident, the family members chose silence over legal intervention. They did not approach the police but instead punished the child, warned him, and treated the death as a horrific but isolated incident.
The young boy did not stop there and, after facing no real consequences, he targeted his own blood-related sister next. He strangled his younger sister, causing her death. The family repeated their stance of keeping quiet even after this incident, again not going to the police. The parents later revealed during the police investigation that they believed their son would eventually “grow out” of his behaviour and come to his senses with time. They neither made any formal complaint nor sought medical or psychological help.
However, the case finally came to light, revealing one of the world’s youngest serial killers, when the boy killed an infant girl from the neighbourhood. The mother had left the child in her crib on the village’s school premises. The nine-year-old allegedly took the child and killed her by hitting her with a stone and burying the lifeless body. The mother panicked after failing to find her baby and filed a complaint. During the investigation, the police learned from some villagers that the baby was last seen with Amarjeet Sada.
The boy was then interrogated by the police, leaving officials baffled by his unsettling calm. There were no signs of fear or remorse; instead, he was reportedly found laughing. He even asked for a biscuit before the questioning session began, refusing to speak before that, giving a chilling smile. During the investigation, he revealed that he felt “good” watching the children struggle, and the fact that they could not scream or fight back made the act even more satisfying for him. These statements left a deep mark on the investigators’ minds, further highlighting the gravity of the case.
The boy hailed from a small village in Bihar and was sent to a juvenile home. He could not be tried as an adult under Indian law given his age. He remained in custody until he turned 18 and was then released back into society as per juvenile justice provisions. He was given a new identity to facilitate a fresh beginning, with his whereabouts remaining unknown to date.
Today, the youngest serial killer is believed to be living under a new identity in a society that once shivered at the tales of his crimes. Authorities believe that repeated negligence played a significant role in allowing the violence to continue. The case serves as a grim reminder that ignoring early warning signs can result in irreversible consequences.
