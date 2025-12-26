The Shocking Case of World’s Youngest Serial Killer: A 9-Year-Old Boy Who Killed Three Children With No Sign of Remorse

The boy was then interrogated by the police, leaving officials baffled by his unsettling calm. There were no signs of fear or remorse; instead, he was reportedly found laughing. He even asked for a biscuit before the questioning session began, refusing to speak before that, giving a chilling smile. During the investigation, he revealed that he felt “good” watching the children struggle, and the fact that they could not scream or fight back made the act even more satisfying for him. These statements left a deep mark on the investigators’ minds, further highlighting the gravity of the case.

The boy hailed from a small village in Bihar and was sent to a juvenile home. He could not be tried as an adult under Indian law given his age. He remained in custody until he turned 18 and was then released back into society as per juvenile justice provisions. He was given a new identity to facilitate a fresh beginning, with his whereabouts remaining unknown to date.

Today, the youngest serial killer is believed to be living under a new identity in a society that once shivered at the tales of his crimes. Authorities believe that repeated negligence played a significant role in allowing the violence to continue. The case serves as a grim reminder that ignoring early warning signs can result in irreversible consequences.