Delhi-Based Businessman Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison in US for Conspiring to Export Sensitive Aviation Technology to Russian Customers and Evading Export Controls

US Attorney Scott E. Bradford stated that there was no lapse in judgment. He further added, “It was a calculated, profit-driven scheme involving repeated transactions, substantial gains, and coordination with foreign co-conspirators, including sanctioned Russian entities.”

US officials stated that Kaushik played a vital role in evading export controls that protect the national security of the United States. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg remarked that those who attempt to circumvent US export laws “especially when it involves technologies with military applications will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to federal prosecutors, Kaushik was also involved in other illegal activities. In September 2023, he unlawfully obtained aerospace goods and technology for entities in Russia. He purchased the items under false claims that they were intended for his India-based company. It was later revealed that the purchased items were actually meant for Russian customers.

Authorities highlighted one instance in which Kaushik and his co-conspirators acquired an Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS). The AHRS, purchased from an Oregon supplier, provides navigation and flight control data for aircraft and is subject to strict US export controls. Prosecutors stated that the suspects planned to route the component through India before sending it to customers in Russia.

He was arrested in Miami, Florida, on October 17, 2024, after a criminal complaint was filed against him and an arrest warrant was issued. Nearly a year later, on October 9, 2025, he pleaded guilty and admitted to conspiring to export aviation components with both civilian and military applications to Russian end users. Upon conviction, Kaushik faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each charge against him.

Inputs from IANS

