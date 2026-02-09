Report Finds Indian Diaspora the Most Economically Successful Group in the United Kingdom

The study states that “the Indian diaspora is woven into the UK’s growth story.” It further credits businesses, research initiatives, and innovation-focused networks for helping boost national development both domestically and internationally.

The study praises successive generations of Indians for their role in strengthening the United Kingdom’s global standing. The Indian diaspora’s contribution to Britain’s economy is traced through four waves of migration since India’s independence, marking a story of perseverance, adaptation, and sustained contributions spanning more than seventy years.

Four Waves of Migration in Britain

When Britain faced a severe labour shortage after the Second World War, Indian migrants were brought in to fill roles in manufacturing, transportation, and public services, marking the first wave of Indian migration. These migrants helped stabilise Britain’s post-war economy. The second wave began in the early 1970s after Asians were expelled from East Africa, with many later relocating to Britain.

At the time, Uganda was under the rule of Idi Amin, who was overthrown in 1979. These immigrants brought with them strong business experience and entrepreneurial expertise, helping to rejuvenate local economies across the UK.

The study further outlined the structural shift in the third wave of migration, which focused on knowledge-based industries. Indian migrants were highly equipped with professional skills in finance, healthcare, engineering, and other specialised sectors. This transition marked a move from largely manual jobs to leadership roles in industries critical to long-term economic growth.

The fourth and final wave of migration was shaped by the post-pandemic era, highlighting the growing strategic importance of Indian talent. The study shows the key role played by Indian professionals in filling skill gaps across sectors such as healthcare, social care, and technology.

According to another report by the BBC, the Indian diaspora has been an integral part of the country for a long time, with 43% of the UK’s Indian population being born in the country itself. Additionally, 38% of the Indian diaspora arrived in Britain before 1981, making British Indians the largest ethnic minority group in the country.

The study by Aston University and the multicultural agency Here & Now 365 was released at a pivotal moment of major political change in Britain, reflecting growing recognition of the diaspora’s role in shaping UK society and its economy.

