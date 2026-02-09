Report Finds Indian Diaspora the Most Economically Successful Group in the United Kingdom

Key Points:
Latest reports states that the most economically successful group in the UK in 2025 is the Indian diaspora.
The report highlighted the key factors behind the Indian diaspora’s thriving success in the UK.
The Indian diaspora’s contribution to Britain’s economy is traced through four waves of migration since India’s independence.
In September 2025, the United Kingdom witnessed one of its largest protests against immigration, with over 100,000 protesters marching across the country. The massive anti-immigration demonstration, which also called to “unite the kingdom,” was led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
Cut to the present: a recent report by Aston University and multicultural agency Here & Now 365 has revealed that the most economically successful group in the UK in 2025 is the Indian diaspora.
The study stated that the Indian community residing in the UK has made significant contributions to Britain’s economy and public services. The report, released on February 5, 2026, highlighted the key factors behind the Indian diaspora’s thriving success namely high levels of employment, strong academic achievement, and a deeply rooted entrepreneurial culture.
In terms of global technology hubs, the UK ranks alongside the USA and China as one of the strongest centres for information technology. The research also notes that professionals of Indian origin make up a significant portion of Britain’s technology and IT workforce.
The study states that “the Indian diaspora is woven into the UK’s growth story.” It further credits businesses, research initiatives, and innovation-focused networks for helping boost national development both domestically and internationally.
The study praises successive generations of Indians for their role in strengthening the United Kingdom’s global standing. The Indian diaspora’s contribution to Britain’s economy is traced through four waves of migration since India’s independence, marking a story of perseverance, adaptation, and sustained contributions spanning more than seventy years.
Four Waves of Migration in Britain
When Britain faced a severe labour shortage after the Second World War, Indian migrants were brought in to fill roles in manufacturing, transportation, and public services, marking the first wave of Indian migration. These migrants helped stabilise Britain’s post-war economy. The second wave began in the early 1970s after Asians were expelled from East Africa, with many later relocating to Britain.
At the time, Uganda was under the rule of Idi Amin, who was overthrown in 1979. These immigrants brought with them strong business experience and entrepreneurial expertise, helping to rejuvenate local economies across the UK.
The study further outlined the structural shift in the third wave of migration, which focused on knowledge-based industries. Indian migrants were highly equipped with professional skills in finance, healthcare, engineering, and other specialised sectors. This transition marked a move from largely manual jobs to leadership roles in industries critical to long-term economic growth.
The fourth and final wave of migration was shaped by the post-pandemic era, highlighting the growing strategic importance of Indian talent. The study shows the key role played by Indian professionals in filling skill gaps across sectors such as healthcare, social care, and technology.
According to another report by the BBC, the Indian diaspora has been an integral part of the country for a long time, with 43% of the UK’s Indian population being born in the country itself. Additionally, 38% of the Indian diaspora arrived in Britain before 1981, making British Indians the largest ethnic minority group in the country.
The study by Aston University and the multicultural agency Here & Now 365 was released at a pivotal moment of major political change in Britain, reflecting growing recognition of the diaspora’s role in shaping UK society and its economy.
