Holidays, Health and Wellness among Indians in the Diaspora

Dr. Vivian Rambihar said:

“The key question is what we, as a community beyond doctors and health professionals, can do to improve health and wellness. Through my experiences in Trinidad, Guyana and across the Caribbean, speaking in temples and community centres, one challenge remains the same: How do we encourage people to embrace healthier change? Looking ahead to 2026; holidays should be used as opportunities for positive change. As noted by Vibert Cambridge, traditions can adapt. While we may keep some customs, we can modify others to support healthier lifestyles, especially during celebrations. If you remember five things from this talk, remember these: prioritize health, plan physical activity, practice mindful eating, make healthier recipe choices, and stay hydrated. I leave you with this question: What can you and the wider diaspora do to support better health and wellness?”