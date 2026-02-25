By Dr. Kumar Mahabir & Shalima Mohammed, MBP
The Thought Leaders’ Forum explored how festive seasons such as Christmas, New Year’s Day and Carnival are partly shaped by lifestyle habits among Indians in the Diaspora, often bringing joy, community bonding and cultural continuity but also challenges to healthy living. It examined the impact of certain foods and drinks - sometimes taken in excess - on physical and mental wellbeing, especially for those managing chronic conditions such as diabetes. We hope that our audience gained practical insights on balancing tradition with nutrition, and culture and mindfulness so that celebrations can remain both meaningful and health-promoting.
The following are excerpts from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (28/12/2025). The Zoom program was chaired by Shalima Mohammed and moderated by Shakira Mohommed, both from Trinidad. There were (4) speakers in the program. Dr. Munish Raizada (USA) - An Indian politician, activist and medical doctor, he is a prominent non-resident Indian (NRI). He is also the President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party, and is a practicing neo-natologist. Dr. Vivian Rambihar (Canada) - He is a cardiologist who has been crusading to prevent heart disease and diabetes in the Indian diaspora. He was born and raised in Guyana, and later migrated to Canada. Dr. Sawan Jagnarain (Guyana) - His work reflects a blend of clinical practice, education and public health leadership, making him a recognised contributor to health initiatives and medical training in Guyana. Dr. Mandreker Bahall (Trinidad and Tobago) - He is a specialist (Internal Medicine/Cardiology) (CV Public Health), Honorary Research Fellow (CCHSR&D. FMS. UWI), and Director of the North Central Regional Health Authority. The topic was “Holidays, Health and Wellness among Indians in the Diaspora”
“Gatherings - whether community events such as themed celebrations, brunches or family dinners - help reduce acculturation stress and enhance a sense of belonging. Celebrating in a secular way reinforces cultural identity without creating conflict. Fostering participation and reflection is key to overall well-being. These occasions also provide an opportunity to step away from political discussions. When Indians gather, conversations often turn to politics, which can bring class, religious and social divisions into focus. This is common and difficult to avoid. However, celebrations such as Christmas, Carnival and similar events create spaces where such topics are set aside. Instead, people intermingle, sit together, talk about everyday matters, and simply enjoy each other’s company.”
“The key question is what we, as a community beyond doctors and health professionals, can do to improve health and wellness. Through my experiences in Trinidad, Guyana and across the Caribbean, speaking in temples and community centres, one challenge remains the same: How do we encourage people to embrace healthier change? Looking ahead to 2026; holidays should be used as opportunities for positive change. As noted by Vibert Cambridge, traditions can adapt. While we may keep some customs, we can modify others to support healthier lifestyles, especially during celebrations. If you remember five things from this talk, remember these: prioritize health, plan physical activity, practice mindful eating, make healthier recipe choices, and stay hydrated. I leave you with this question: What can you and the wider diaspora do to support better health and wellness?”
“Holiday heart syndrome is a condition that can affect people in Guyana, often triggered by binge drinking, dehydration, heavy meals and lack of sleep. These factors are common in our society where overindulgence is often normalized. We tend to celebrate by doing things bigger and better, sometimes without considering the health consequences. There is a common belief that good food means large quantities of food, but this is not always true. Let us plan our indulgences and avoid overdoing it in ways that harm our future health. Be mindful of alcohol intake, manage meals, and prioritize adequate sleep especially during the festive season, when rest is often neglected. It is important to know our limits and continue taking prescribed medications, as stopping them can lead to serious health setbacks.”
“Many people say the issue is a lack of knowledge or awareness, but I agree with the previous speaker that culture plays a major role. We actually know a lot, yet we continue to consume large amounts of sweets and unhealthy foods. So, knowledge alone is not the problem. We are now studying the socio-psychological and cultural influences on our eating habits, beyond the views of doctors and dietitians. While some suggest a genetic link to cardiovascular disease in the Caribbean, I believe culture and the foods embedded in it play a bigger role. Our leisure and holiday culture are centered on food, not physical activity. We don’t think of playing sports, riding bicycles, or simply drinking water; we think of eating. To a large extent, this way of life is harming us.”
