Indian-Origin Man Dies in Papamoa Road Crash While Working Uber Shift, Leaves Behind Wife and 18 Months Daughter

Ramandeep Dhillon died in a two-vehicle collision on Te Puke Highway in Papamoa while working a late-evening Uber shift.
Originally from Punjab, Dhillon had moved to New Zealand in 2015 and later settled there with his wife Veerpal Kaur and their daughter Kudrat.
His wife recalled that he had promised to return home for dinner before the accident, while a fundraiser has now raised over $33,000 to support the grieving family.
In an accident that happened in New Zealand, an Indian-origin man identified as Ramandeep Dhillon died. The accident was a two-vehicle collision which happened when Dhillon was on his late-evening Uber shift in Papamoa. With his death, his wife and 18-month-old daughter have been left behind.
The crash happened on Te Puke Highway between Bell Road and Poplar Lane at around 7:15 pm local time on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Police said that Dhillon died at the scene, while the two people who were in the other vehicle involved in the collision sustained injuries.
Dhillon was originally from Punjab, India, but he moved to New Zealand in 2015 on a student visa. Later, he returned to India in 2024 for his marriage. He married Veerpal Kaur, whom he met through family connections, and after the marriage they both moved to New Zealand. The couple then settled in Papamoa, where they used to work in kiwifruit orchards, which was their first source of income.
After the birth of their daughter, Dhillon decided to become an Uber driver to support his wife and family. He began driving for Uber to support the family and spend more time with their daughter, Kudrat. Speaking to local media, Kaur said that he always used to spend time with his daughter before leaving for work. On the day of the accident as well, she said he played with his daughter in the morning.
After spending time with her, he left for work in the evening, and Kaur said that Dhillon assured her before leaving that he would return home later for dinner. Concern grew after he became unreachable. He stopped answering calls, and later police officers arrived at the family’s residence to inform her about the accident.
While speaking to the outlet, Kaur said, “I cried, I cried, I cried. I felt that my life is spoilt now.” She said she remembered her husband as a very good person who was perfect for her.
“I thought that he was a very good, thinking person, and he was innocent and loyal, and at that time he was a perfect match for me. He did everything for me, and I can't forget his love,” she added.
Kaur also mentioned that when she told Dhillon she was pregnant, he was overjoyed and excited to become a father. She also added that their 18-month-old daughter has been asking about him. According to her, Kudrat closely resembles her father and has inherited his smile.
Dhillon’s funeral was attended by many people from across New Zealand who travelled from different parts to pay their respects. A fundraising page was also created to help Kaur and support the family. The page raised more than $33,000 to help cover funeral expenses, rent, and daily living costs.
[VP]
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