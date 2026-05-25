Indian-Origin Man Dies in Papamoa Road Crash While Working Uber Shift, Leaves Behind Wife and 18 Months Daughter

Dhillon was originally from Punjab, India, but he moved to New Zealand in 2015 on a student visa. Later, he returned to India in 2024 for his marriage. He married Veerpal Kaur, whom he met through family connections, and after the marriage they both moved to New Zealand. The couple then settled in Papamoa, where they used to work in kiwifruit orchards, which was their first source of income.

After the birth of their daughter, Dhillon decided to become an Uber driver to support his wife and family. He began driving for Uber to support the family and spend more time with their daughter, Kudrat. Speaking to local media, Kaur said that he always used to spend time with his daughter before leaving for work. On the day of the accident as well, she said he played with his daughter in the morning.

After spending time with her, he left for work in the evening, and Kaur said that Dhillon assured her before leaving that he would return home later for dinner. Concern grew after he became unreachable. He stopped answering calls, and later police officers arrived at the family’s residence to inform her about the accident.