Who Was Anshul Kuncha, the Indian Man Shot Dead in Philadelphia While Delivering Pizza?

AN INDIAN MAN named Anshul Kuncha was killed while delivering pizza in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to local reports, the shocking incident occurred late on Friday, May 5, 2026, when the victim was allegedly shot by unknown assailants. The victim's family has alleged that the 28-year-old was deliberately killed after being lured into a trap under the guise of a fake pizza order.

How did Anshul Kuncha die?



Anshul Kuncha, a native of Telangana, moved to the United States four years ago after receiving an employment opportunity. According to the victim's family, Kuncha worked as a pizza delivery driver on weekends to earn extra income and to support his family. He also held a job at a multinational corporation, according to The Indian Express.

His sister, Tanvi, said that her brother was shot in the head and alleged that Kuncha was deliberately targeted. The family claimed that the attack was not a robbery, as the assailants did not steal any of his belongings after shooting him. They further stated that he had previously been robbed, during which thieves stole his gold chain, wallet, and phone.

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Quoting U.S. media reports, Tanvi said that her brother was allegedly ambushed by two masked individuals who were carrying a backpack. “One person shot him several times in the head. It was a setup, as he was lured to a deserted and abandoned area to deliver a pizza. It was a fake order, and he walked into their trap,” Tanvi said.

She continued, “They did not rob him; they just shot him in the head and left him on the street to die. We do not know the reason behind it or what they gained by killing him.”

She further shared that it was not her brother’s wish to move to the United States in the first place. She said, “He worked on weekends delivering pizza to earn some extra cash. He did not even want to go to the U.S. He went only because of the family’s expectations.”

She also warned other families who send their children to the U.S., saying, “Look at what happened to my brother. He ended up dead on a dark street, shot in the head.”



Who is Anshul Kuncha?



Kuncha's family is from Hyderabad, and he was a data analytics professional, according to his LinkedIn profile. He completed his Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering in India and later pursued a Master's degree in Business Analytics from LeBow College of Business in Pennsylvania in 2022.

He worked as a Data Validation Analyst at DataBank IMX and Validation Associates LLC. Kuncha also served as a Senior Product Compliance Analyst at Amazon in India and worked as a trainee at Jio Platforms Ltd.

According to reports, the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on June 5, 2026. The Philadelphia Police have announced a reward of $20,000 for any information on the suspects who allegedly orchestrated his death. Police found him injured at the Raymond Rosen Homes housing complex on Edgley Street, TOI reported.

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