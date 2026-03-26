By Dr. Kumar Mahabir & Shalima Mohammed, MBP
The virtual program explored how Indian diasporic communities have preserved and adapted their cultural traditions across generations and geographies. It examined language, music, dance and drama as key sites of cultural continuity and change. Through pre-recorded examples, the discussion highlighted the creative strategies diasporic communities use to sustain identity while engaging with wider multicultural societies.
The following are excerpts from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre Thought Leaders’ Forum (28/12/2025). The Zoom program was chaired by Shalima Mohmmed and moderated by Shakira Mohommed, both from Trinidad. There were (4) speakers in the program. Kem Chanlall - President of BASA (the Bhojpuri Association of South Africa), working to resurrect and promote Bhojpuri music among girmitya [indentured]descendants from various villages in India. Satyakam Mohkamsing is the son of Dr Narinder Mohkamsing of Suriname - Satyakam has performed in India, the Netherlands and South America as a featured violinist. Experimental by nature, his uncanny agility on the Indian violin has enthralled audiences. Lal Bharat - A well-known chutney soca singer who has performed in Trinidad, Guyana, Canada and the USA touring with the BWIA National Indian Orchestra, Dil-E-Nadan, and Triveni. Dr. Seeta Shah Roath - A lecturer at the University of Guyana and an instructor in Film Production, Research, and Indian Folk Theatre Arts at the Guyana Institute of Creative Arts. The topic was “Maintaining Culture in the Indian Diaspora.”
Kem Chanlall of South Africa, said
“Bhojpuri has often been viewed in South Africa as the language of uneducated or lower-class people, so it was not respected or widely promoted. Many of the girmitiya ancestors who came from North India as indentured labourers mainly spoke Bhojpuri rather than standard Hindi. However, because of colonial attitudes and social pressures, people were discouraged from speaking the language or passing it on to their children which caused it to gradually decline. In some families, the language survived.
“My parents came from different linguistic backgrounds. My mother learned standard Hindi while my father spoke Bhojpuri. They tried to teach us, so we grew up understanding the language when it was spoken at home. However, we did not practice speaking it regularly, so while I can understand Bhojpuri well, it is difficult for me to speak it fluently today. I can still sing in the language. I encourage people to reconnect with Bhojpuri by singing its traditional songs. There is still very little institutional support for Bhojpuri language and culture in South Africa. Effort to preserve it depends on individuals and community initiatives. Keeping Bhojpuri alive is important so future generations can understand their cultural roots and the history of their ancestors.”
Satyakam Mohkamsing of the Netherlands, said:
“I became interested in music at around four years old while living in the Netherlands. In 1995, my family moved to India when my father began researching Indian rhythm. During that time, visiting music masters, concerts, and masterclasses exposed me deeply to Indian music and inspired me to seriously learn the violin. I specialize mainly in North Indian classical music but also work on fusion projects. I have collaborated with a Surinamese guitar master to explore similarities between Afro rhythms and Indian music. My audiences in the Netherlands were mostly non-Indians, but recently more Indians, Indian-Caribbeans, and young people have begun attending my concerts.”
Lal Bharat of Trinidad, said:
“My connection to Indian culture was strongly shaped by my upbringing, particularly through my mother. She was actively involved in traditional village singing, often performing with drums and simple instruments such as spoons during weddings, birthdays, and community gatherings in Sangre Grande, Trinidad. Her involvement inspired my own interest in singing and music. Although I come from a large family of twelve siblings, I am the only one who pursued music. Despite this, my family remains very supportive and takes pride in my achievements, especially when my music is featured on the radio or in interviews, including the release of my recent chutney song.”
Dr. Seeta Shah Roath of the USA, originally from Guyana, said:
“We preserve the legacy of our ancestors through folklore, songs, rhythms and performance styles that have been passed down through generations. These traditions are dynamic, adapting to changes in the surrounding environment while maintaining their cultural roots. Our intangible heritage continues to be protected and practiced within Indo-Caribbean communities through religious spaces such as mandirs and mosques, as well as through stages, broadcast media, print media and social media. The recognition of Diwali by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage highlights the importance of these traditions. As we commemorate the 187th anniversary of the arrival of East Indians, we continue to educate the present and future generations about our history and culture through literary, performing and visual arts, along with traditional and digital media.”
[VP]
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