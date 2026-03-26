The virtual program explored how Indian diasporic communities have preserved and adapted their cultural traditions across generations and geographies. It examined language, music, dance and drama as key sites of cultural continuity and change. Through pre-recorded examples, the discussion highlighted the creative strategies diasporic communities use to sustain identity while engaging with wider multicultural societies.

The following are excerpts from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre Thought Leaders’ Forum (28/12/2025). The Zoom program was chaired by Shalima Mohmmed and moderated by Shakira Mohommed, both from Trinidad. There were (4) speakers in the program. Kem Chanlall - President of BASA (the Bhojpuri Association of South Africa), working to resurrect and promote Bhojpuri music among girmitya [indentured]descendants from various villages in India. Satyakam Mohkamsing is the son of Dr Narinder Mohkamsing of Suriname - Satyakam has performed in India, the Netherlands and South America as a featured violinist. Experimental by nature, his uncanny agility on the Indian violin has enthralled audiences. Lal Bharat - A well-known chutney soca singer who has performed in Trinidad, Guyana, Canada and the USA touring with the BWIA National Indian Orchestra, Dil-E-Nadan, and Triveni. Dr. Seeta Shah Roath - A lecturer at the University of Guyana and an instructor in Film Production, Research, and Indian Folk Theatre Arts at the Guyana Institute of Creative Arts. The topic was “Maintaining Culture in the Indian Diaspora.”