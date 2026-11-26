A VIRAL VIDEO of a PhD scholar at Oxford University claiming to have faced racism in England, UK has sparked renewed concerns of how Indians are treated abroad. The student, identified as Kamakshi Kamath, shared her experience on her Instagram account @kam.at.oxford on November 21, 2026. She narrated how a woman approached her in public and made appalling remarks about how the Indian native smelled.

Recalling the incident, Kamakshi said a white woman was repeatedly circling around her when she was shopping at a store. The PhD scholar added that the woman's behaviour made her uncomfortable, but Kamakshi initially chose not to confront her.

However, the woman eventually approached the Indian-origin woman and allegedly said, “I didn't want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad.” Kamakshi said she was completely caught off guard by the comment and could not respond before the woman walked away.

What made the remark more upsetting was that she was wearing her father's favourite perfume that day, remembering her family back home. The Oxford student said, “All I felt was being hurt and being frustrated, and I spent the entire day trying to make myself look smaller so that I would not garner any attention.”