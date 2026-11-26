AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A VIRAL VIDEO of a PhD scholar at Oxford University claiming to have faced racism in England, UK has sparked renewed concerns of how Indians are treated abroad. The student, identified as Kamakshi Kamath, shared her experience on her Instagram account @kam.at.oxford on November 21, 2026. She narrated how a woman approached her in public and made appalling remarks about how the Indian native smelled.
Recalling the incident, Kamakshi said a white woman was repeatedly circling around her when she was shopping at a store. The PhD scholar added that the woman's behaviour made her uncomfortable, but Kamakshi initially chose not to confront her.
However, the woman eventually approached the Indian-origin woman and allegedly said, “I didn't want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad.” Kamakshi said she was completely caught off guard by the comment and could not respond before the woman walked away.
What made the remark more upsetting was that she was wearing her father's favourite perfume that day, remembering her family back home. The Oxford student said, “All I felt was being hurt and being frustrated, and I spent the entire day trying to make myself look smaller so that I would not garner any attention.”
Kamakshi said the incident was not an isolated experience and that she faced several “microaggressions” while living in the UK. She also questioned the role of “prestigious institutions” that provide platforms to people harboring racist ideologies.
“This is not an isolated event. From microaggressions on the street to the institution itself providing platforms to racists, it is a reality that there is no prestigious institution without having racist, imperialist, or just problematic roots,” Kamath said.
Despite the upsetting encounter, the Indian student ended her video on a positive note, refusing to let such experiences dictate how she expresses herself. Recalling something a friend back home in India had told her, she said, “We fight every day and we lose, but we make this world a little more our own.”
Kamakshi also made it clear that the stranger's comment would not stop her from wearing the perfume she loves or expressing her cultural identity. “I still dress desi. I still wear my jhumka (earrings). I still wear my bindi. I still wear the same perfume,” she said.
After the video of Kamakshi narrating about her alleged racist encounter went viral, fellow Indians came in support of her. In the comments section, people shared similar experiences they faced while living abroad. Users said that racist people make fun of Indian culture, food, festivals and our appearance.
“They say that about our food too. And as for ‘smelly’ oils, those oils have healed my postpartum body in ways that no western chiropractor had ever been able to heal. [...] Girl you rock that scent! It’s the smell of ancient wisdom, your father’s love, and years of civilization that is the envy of those plundering pillagers,” one user said.
Another student corroborated Kamakshi’s account saying, “Racism and sexism run so deep in Oxford and in the university. I had similar experience … so sorry this happened.”
Not only Indians, but British people also commented on the viral video showing support to the Indian native. One British user commented, “I'm so sorry you experienced this. It's awful and doesn't represent who we are. Wanting sensible, reduced well-managed immigration is a completely valid view, but treating people with cruelty or prejudice is another thing entirely. Especially people who come here to study, work hard and contribute.”
The comment section of the video became a platform for other Indians to share their story. People narrated instances of strangers randomly yelling at them “go back to your country” and other microaggressions they face regularly while studying or working abroad.
[Rh/HP]
Suggested Reading: