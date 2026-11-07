‘We face racism because of them’: Netizens slam Indians having ‘bhandara-style’ lunch at Vietnam airport in viral video

INDIANS SHOWING Indianisms abroad is one of the favorite topics on the internet. This time, a video showing a group of tourists at the Vietnam airport has piqued social media’s interest, particularly for the way the Indian diaspora was eating their food. In the viral video shared on November 6, 2026, the group is seen having their home-cooked lunch on the floor of the airport waiting area.

In the clip, around 15-20 people, reported to be from India, are seen spreading newspapers on the ground to have their meal. The most important detail, which became the source of criticism for the group, was that all the chairs in the waiting area were empty. The video is believed to have been filmed by one of the travelers, as it carries the amusing caption, “Indian style lunch in Vietnam airport,” accompanied by the Bollywood song “Hai Junoon” playing over it.

When the person recording the video pans the camera over the fellow tourists, they are seen smiling, enjoying their meal and waving at the camera. At the end, the cameraperson turns the camera to show herself smiling at the scene. The clip divided the internet with social media users debating over the behavior of Indians while traveling abroad.