‘We face racism because of them’: Netizens slam Indians having ‘bhandara-style’ lunch at Vietnam airport in viral video

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INDIANS SHOWING Indianisms abroad is one of the favorite topics on the internet. This time, a video showing a group of tourists at the Vietnam airport has piqued social media’s interest, particularly for the way the Indian diaspora was eating their food. In the viral video shared on November 6, 2026, the group is seen having their home-cooked lunch on the floor of the airport waiting area.
In the clip, around 15-20 people, reported to be from India, are seen spreading newspapers on the ground to have their meal. The most important detail, which became the source of criticism for the group, was that all the chairs in the waiting area were empty. The video is believed to have been filmed by one of the travelers, as it carries the amusing caption, “Indian style lunch in Vietnam airport,” accompanied by the Bollywood song “Hai Junoon” playing over it.
When the person recording the video pans the camera over the fellow tourists, they are seen smiling, enjoying their meal and waving at the camera. At the end, the cameraperson turns the camera to show herself smiling at the scene. The clip divided the internet with social media users debating over the behavior of Indians while traveling abroad.
The group choosing to sit on the floor to have their meal despite the empty seats clearly visible in the waiting area was the detail many viewers felt appalled by. An X user, while reposting the video, sarcastically wrote, “Very proud to tell y'all that our fellow Indians organized a bhandara inside terminal building of an airport in Vietnam. I would request everyone travelling abroad, please don’t consider organizing this kinda setup in any airport.”
Others also criticized the people in the viral video. Netizens even alleged that the behavior of a few Indians makes the foreigners form racist opinions about the whole country. “The amount of racism my friends face in SEA [Southeast Asia] due to these Bast**ds is genuinely infuriating,” a user commented.
Another wrote, “Doesn't make it cute, won't announce India's arrival on stage, It'll be used to mock all over. They are bringing shame to the name. When in Rome do as the Romans. Be kind to other person in a public space.”
While the majority of users rebuked the behavior, a few also tried to defend it, claiming it is natural to have lunch while sitting on the floor. They also claimed that the group was using newspapers to minimize spillage on the floor and maintain cleanliness. One user said, “F**k off! They’re eating their food. As long as they leave the place as clean as they found it there is no harm to it all.”
Another commented, “So what is the problem ? Do they carry dining table with them? Is eating home made food a crime, of international nature ? Dining on tables in India is new (hardly 25 year of more ppl using it). Still ppl cook and eat sitting on floor. Stop shaming.”
The viral video has surely sparked debate on the internet with Indians behavior abroad once again coming under scrutiny. An old video from May 2026 had similarly sparked outrage when a group of Gujaratis was seen performing Garba on the tarmac at a Vietnam airport.
[Rh/HP]
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