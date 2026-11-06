Who is Nithya Raman? From Keralam to becoming the first Indian-American mayor of Los Angeles

NITHYA RAMAN has scripted history after being elected the new mayor of Los Angeles, defeating incumbent Mayor Karen Bass after the former secured the majority with 52 percent of the votes. Democratic politician Bass conceded defeat after the votes were tallied on November 5, 2026, with Raman, a Democratic Socialist, sharing a post on social media the same day, thanking the voters and showing gratitude towards fellow Democrat and outgoing mayor Bass.

With this victory, Nithya Raman has become the first Indian-American to be elected as the mayor of Los Angeles, America’s second largest city by population after New York. Although she is part of the Democratic Party, the Indian-born politician is also associated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a left-wing political organization. A victory for her, following a Democrats’ victory in the midterms, shows the shifting voter trends of the United States.

Nonetheless, the story of Nithya Raman, from a village in Keralam to an urban planner in the US to being the mayor-elect of the city often called the entertainment capital of the world, is astonishing, to say the least.