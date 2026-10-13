India’s 2036 Olympics Hosting Bid Draws Massive Hate on X, With Comments Flooded With Anti-India Posts and Racist AI-Generated GIFs

SEVEN DAYS AFTER the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that India and seven other countries had bid to host the 2036 Olympics, comment sections on X have been flooded with anti-India and racist posts. The IOC shared the news on October 7, 2026, and since then, the spotlight has increasingly fallen on rising anti-India and anti-South Asian hate speech, especially on X.

The news of India’s interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics was also shared by BRICS News, whose post garnered over 57.9 million views on X. More than 7,000 users commented on the post, sharing their reactions to the news, with the majority of the comments featuring GIFs and AI-generated images depicting India.

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The IOC announced that the seven countries interested in hosting the 2036 Olympics include India, Qatar, Germany, South Africa, South Korea, Hungary, and Türkiye. According to The Times of India, the process is currently in the dialogue stage, and the bidding countries will be shortlisted in March 2027.

As per reports, the process is expected to identify the preferred host for the 2036 Olympics by mid-2029. India has indicated that Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is its likely choice to host the multi-sport event. Following the announcement, netizens have expressed their views on the matter, raising concerns among several critics.



Netizens Flood X With Racist, Anti-India Comments Over India’s 2036 Olympic Hosting Bid