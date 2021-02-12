Friday, February 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Indian Smartphone Market To Potentially Grow Over 10 Percent In 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Indian Smartphone Market To Potentially Grow Over 10 Percent In 2021

The smartphone shipments exceeded 100 million for the first time in H2 2020

0
smartphone market
Smartphone industry to grow. Pixabay

The smartphone market in India will potentially grow over 10 percent (year-on-year) in 2021 and 5G shipments are expected to grow tenfold to cross 30 million units this year, a new report said on Friday. Even though the 5G network will not be available until late 2022 or early 2023 in the country, smartphone vendors like OnePlus and realms are bullish on launching 5G-ready devices for the masses, according to market research firm CMR.

“In 2021 and beyond, the smartphone industry would gain strength, driven by feature phone users transiting to entry-level smartphones, and new, powerful offerings across price tiers, including 5G-capable smartphone offerings at mid to lower price tiers, including in the Rs 20,000 price band,” said Anand Priya Singh, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

OnePlus was the highest contributor in the 5G smartphone segment in 2020, capturing 58 percent market share, followed by Apple at 20 percent with its iPhone 12 series. Earlier this month, realme launched X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G smartphones in India as the company aims to become a “5G leader” in the country.

smartphone market
iPhone was the highest contributor in the 5G smartphone segment. Pixabay

“As a consequence of the supply chain and geopolitical challenges, 2020 saw a gradual realignment of smartphone supply chains. Enterprises seeking to de-risk themselves from China looked at emerging alternatives, including India. As we move forward, we believe India’s smartphone manufacturing ecosystem will get a fillip, and gain strength in the post-pandemic future,” Anand said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Report: Indian Millennials Are Buying 5G-Ready Smartphones More Often

The significant decline in the smartphone shipments in the H1 2020 encouraged the brands to come back strongly in H2 2020. The smartphone shipments exceeded 100 million for the first time in H2 2020, backed by aggressive marketing and attractive offers or discounts during the festive season and beyond.

“Smartphone brands were able to turn around the story in H2 2020. As a consequence, the smartphone market saw a mere 3 percent decline for the full year,” said Amit Sharma, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR. (IANS)

Previous articleHow Indian Dating App Users Prepare For Real Meeting
Next articleAntibodies Against COVID May Last For Up to 8 Months or Longer After Vaccination: AIIMS Director

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Antibodies Against COVID May Last For Up to 8 Months or Longer After Vaccination: AIIMS Director

NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that antibodies against the novel Coronavirus disease may last for up...
Read more
Lead Story

How Indian Dating App Users Prepare For Real Meeting

NewsGram Desk - 0
From doing an online search to sharing live location, Indian dating app users take various precautions before meeting their digital matches for the first...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's...
Read more

Antibodies Against COVID May Last For Up to 8 Months or Longer After Vaccination: AIIMS Director

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that antibodies against the novel Coronavirus disease may last for up...
Read more

Indian Smartphone Market To Potentially Grow Over 10 Percent In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The smartphone market in India will potentially grow over 10 percent (year-on-year) in 2021 and 5G shipments are expected to grow tenfold to cross...
Read more

How Indian Dating App Users Prepare For Real Meeting

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From doing an online search to sharing live location, Indian dating app users take various precautions before meeting their digital matches for the first...
Read more

A Few Tips To Overcome Some Of The Most Difficult Cleaning Challenges

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With the change of season, a whole lot of spring cleaning is due. In addition to the cleaning one regularly does, the task of...
Read more

Domestic Hedonism To Mindful Moderation Will Drive The Cocktail Trend In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Domestic hedonism to mindful moderation will drive the cocktail trend in 2021, said a new report. The Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report reveals how recent...
Read more

National Women’s Day: Remembering The “Nightingale of India” Sarojini Naidu on Her Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Sarojini Naidu who is a renowned freedom fighter and popularly known as "Nightingale of India" was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad. Naidu was...
Read more

Farmers Discuss New Techniques To Improve Banana Cultivation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As part of the ongoing five-day National Horticulture Fair 2021, farmers from the Northeast, Maharashtra, and Goa on Thursday participated in a virtual interaction...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada