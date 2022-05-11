Tata launches Nexon EV Max with 437km range & under 20L price.

After so much of leaks and rumours, Tata Motors has finally launched the long-range version of the Nexon EV. The vehicle has been named the Nexon EV Max. Tata has launched the Nexon EV Max to target the much costlier MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV, in the price range of 17 to 20 lacks. The Nexon EV Max is targeted to the potential customers of the current variant of Nexon EV, who didn't buy it due to inadequate range and lack of many features.

We previously predicted the new features and additions in the Nexon EV Max by analysing the short glimpse teaser from Tata Motors. We did it in a frame by frame way and tried to spot the features in the video. And, every feature that we predicted was true. However, Tata did surprise many by introducing many new additions to the Nexon EV Max.

The Nexon EV Max has been in the news, leaks and rumours for quite some time now. Apart from the most demanded features by the potential customers of the ongoing Nexon EV, tata went one step ahead by adding some segment-leading safety features in Nexon EV Max, making one of India's safest cars even much safer.

Here is everything that Tata has added to the New Nexon EV Max:

Tata Nexon EV Max now gets a completely new centre console. The new console includes many features that are missing in the current Nexon EV model on sale. It also has features that have been demanded by customers. There's a digital display in the rotary gear shift knob. This solves the daytime visibility problem of customers. The current Nexon EV customers have been complaining tata about the poor quality of illumination in the rotary gear knob. This creates issues in identifying the driving more during the daytime. As the illumination has been replaced with a bright screen in the Nexon EV Max, it would now be quite easy for the drivers to see the driving mode during the daytime.

The centre console also has buttons for sport driving mode and eco-driving mode. Apart from this, the console includes an electric parking brake with an auto-hold feature. There's also a set of buttons for adjustment of regen levels (regenerative braking). There 4 regen levels in the vehicle. From 0 to 3, level 0 is for no regen and level 3 enables one-pedal driving with the highest regen level. Tata has also added a wireless charger for smartphones in the centre console.

The Nexon EV Max also gets an air purifier in the air conditioning system. There's also an auto-dimming IRVM and front ventilated seats. On the safety front, Nexon EV Max gets an electronic stability program, hill ascent & descent control, all four disc brakes and cruise control.

The Nexon EV Max also gets advanced connected car tech - ZConnect along with smartwatch integration for the remote vehicle access features.

Tata Nexon EV Max gets a price bump of 3 to 4 lacks, which seems reasonable for what it offers, not to forget the extended ARAI certified range of 437 km on a single charge and a more powerful electric motor producing 143 hp of power. The fast-charging capability has also been advanced with 7.2 KW AC fast charging. Keeping all this in mind, it seems that tata has cleverly placed Nexon EV Max below the 20 Lacks mark to compete with MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.