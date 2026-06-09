Another Setback for the Trump Administration as US Court Quashes the $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

In a 42-page ruling, US District Judge Leo T. Sorokin of Massachusetts rejected the argument that the US President has the legal authority to impose a $100,000 fee as a condition for entry into the country. Sorokin wrote, "While the Executive has broad discretion over the admission and exclusion of aliens, . . . that discretion is not boundless."

He continued that the President cannot violate the US Constitution or exceed "the statutory authority conferred by Congress."

The court ruled that, "The policy imposes a tax on H-1B visa petitions without the requisite delegation by Congress. Hence, the policy implementing the proclamation is declared unlawful and is vacated in its entirety."

H-1B Visa Rejection: Not the First Time for Trump

Previously, the Trump administration faced another setback in February 2026 after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's global tariff measures. In its landmark ruling, the court stated that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant the President the authority to impose tariffs at will.

Trump's tariff war with the rest of the world was effectively paused following the court's decision. The POTUS had claimed that the global tariff move was vital to the country's economic security.

Now that the H-1B visa application fee has been rejected by the US federal court, the aftermath will likely have a positive impact on Indian visa holders. The H-1B visa acts as a vital method for US employers to hire skilled workers from other countries, especially in specific sectors such as healthcare, finance, technology, and engineering.

The H-1B fee was regarded as a major blow to foreign workers and could lead to labour shortages across different fields. Trump has previously acknowledged that the country needs foreign talent. "You don't have certain talents," said Trump in a Fox News interview with host Laura Ingraham.

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