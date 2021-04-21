Instagram’s New Feature To Protect People From Abusive DMs

Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced a new feature to protect people from seeing abusive direct messages (DMs), as well as the ability to prevent someone you’ve blocked from contacting you from a new account. The new feature is designed to help protect users from potentially offensive or abusive DM requests. “Using this feature doesn’t share the content of your DM requests with us unless you report them,” the company said in a blog post. In February, the photo-sharing platform had shared an update on their work to combat abuse and hate speech on Instagram, which included stricter penalties for people who send abusive DMs.

“We understand the impact that abusive content — whether it’s racist, sexist, homophobic, or any other kind of abuse — can have on people. Nobody should have to experience that on Instagram,” the company said.