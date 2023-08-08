Musk’s Tesla Appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as CFO

Elon Musk-run Tesla has appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as the company targets India as it next major supply ecosystem creator.

Taneja is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer, and will take the CFO post as an additional responsibility. He will replace Zachary Kirkhorn who completes his 13-year stint with Tesla, according to repeats.

"Being a part of this company is a special experience and I'm extremely proud of the work we've done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn said in a post on the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

The development comes at a time when Tesla has reportedly held discussions with the Indian government officials to bring its auto parts and electronics chain to the country in the near future.