IndiGo flight lands in Karachi due to medical emergency; passenger declared dead on arrival

IndiGo:- An IndiGo flight enroute Hyderabad from Jeddah faced a medical emergency that ended rather tragically after a passenger on board fell ill.

Acting swiftly, the pilot diverted the flight to Karachi to seek immediate medical attention for the affected passenger. Upon landing in Karachi, a doctor promptly attended to the passenger, but despite the efforts, the person could not be saved as he was declared dead on arrival.