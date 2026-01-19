What Does ‘Partnership’ Really Mean for Africa and the European Union?

Shifting power dynamics in Africa

This fluidity has generated uneven outcomes for global actors. France, for instance, has seen its influence collapse across much of the Sahel following the pivot of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger toward Russia after successive military coups.

Similar patterns are visible among other powers. China’s long-established presence across Africa now competes more openly with middle powers and Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are also deploying financial power in countries like Djibouti and Sudan at a scale typically associated with traditional global superpowers.

As one of the most active external actors in East Africa, the UAE has ongoing projects valued at approximately USD 59.4 billion, making it the fourth largest source of capital flows into Africa, after the European Union, China, and the United States. Analysts have, however, linked aspects of Emirati involvement to conflicts in Libya and Sudan, where such external engagement, as noted in Space Journal analysis, risks prolonging regional instability.

India’s economic footprint has also expanded along a different trajectory. Trade between India and Africa has averaged 18 percent annually since 2003, reaching approximately USD 103 billion in 2023, positioning India among Africa’s largest trading partners alongside the European Union and China.

The United States, meanwhile, has pursued more selective bilateral engagement, particularly around critical minerals. This includes a USD 553 million loan to a transport corridor linking the Democratic Republic of Congo’s copper belt to Angola’s Lobito port.