“Why Don’t You Take Some Questions from the Freest Press in the World?”: Norwegian and Dutch Journalists Question Modi During European Tour

Key Points
PM Modi faced questions from journalists in Norway and the Netherlands over his refusal to take media questions during official visits.
Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng publicly questioned Modi in Oslo, asking why he would not “take some questions from the freest press in the world”.
The MEA defended India’s democratic record and rejected concerns over press freedom and minority rights as based on a “lack of understanding” of India.
PM Modi’s five-nation European tour has drawn renewed scrutiny over his engagement with the media after journalists in both Norway and the Netherlands questioned the absence of open press interactions during bilateral visits.
The controversy deepened after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) organised press briefings in both countries and defended India’s democratic record, while rejecting concerns over press freedom and minority rights.
The incident quickly gained attention online and triggered reactions from politicians in India. Sharing the video, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear. What happens to India’s image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?”
The latest episode unfolded in Oslo on 18 May 2026 after Modi and Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre delivered press statements following their meeting. As Modi left the podium without taking questions, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng called out: “Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?”
Modi did not respond and walked out of the room alongside Støre.
Later, Lyng, a commentator with the Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, posted the video on X and wrote: “Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to.”
She also referred to the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, noting that Norway ranked first while India stood at 157th. “It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with,” she wrote.
The controversy later extended into an MEA briefing in Oslo, where Lyng and other journalists questioned Indian officials about press freedom, minority rights and the Prime Minister’s decision not to answer questions from journalists.
During the exchange, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George defended India’s democratic and constitutional framework, describing India as a “civilisational country” with a 5,000-year-old history. “We have a constitution which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people. We believe in equality; we believe in human rights,” George said.
He also pointed to India’s democratic processes, media ecosystem and diversity, arguing that international criticism stemmed from insufficient understanding of the country. “People have no understanding of the scale of India,” he said, adding that India had “at least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone”.
“Why should we trust you,” Lyng asked at the briefing. “Can you promise you will stop the human rights violation that goes on in your country?”
George appeared visibly irritated as questions continued and repeatedly asked journalists not to interrupt his response.
The Oslo incident came shortly after similar questions were raised during Modi’s visit to the Netherlands.
At a media briefing in The Hague on 16 May 2026, Dutch journalist Ashwant Nandram of De Volkskrant questioned why Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten were not available for questions after their meeting, noting that joint press interactions were customary in the Netherlands.
Nandram also referred to concerns reportedly expressed by Jetten regarding press freedom and minority rights in India, in which he had said that the Netherlands and European Union countries were concerned about “developments in India.”
Responding to the questions, Sibi George said such concerns reflected “a lack of understanding” about India’s history, democracy and pluralism. “India is a country of 1.4 billion people… a country of civilisation of more than 5000-years-old,” George said.
Another Dutch journalist, Merel Thie of NRC, later pointed out that the concerns being raised had come from the Dutch PM himself and not merely from journalists. George subsequently said he had not personally seen Jetten’s remarks. “I think I have clarified how beautiful a country India is. Thank you,” he stated in conclusion.
The repeated questions during Modi’s Europe visit have once again drawn attention to the PM’s long standing practice of avoiding unscripted press conferences and open media interactions, both in India and abroad. Modi has rarely answered questions in open bilateral press conferences, with exceptions including appearances alongside US Presidents Joe Biden in 2023 and Donald Trump in 2025.
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