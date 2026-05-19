“Why Don’t You Take Some Questions from the Freest Press in the World?”: Norwegian and Dutch Journalists Question Modi During European Tour

The latest episode unfolded in Oslo on 18 May 2026 after Modi and Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre delivered press statements following their meeting. As Modi left the podium without taking questions, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng called out: “Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?”

Modi did not respond and walked out of the room alongside Støre.

Later, Lyng, a commentator with the Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, posted the video on X and wrote: “Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to.”

She also referred to the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, noting that Norway ranked first while India stood at 157th. “It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with,” she wrote.

The controversy later extended into an MEA briefing in Oslo, where Lyng and other journalists questioned Indian officials about press freedom, minority rights and the Prime Minister’s decision not to answer questions from journalists.

During the exchange, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George defended India’s democratic and constitutional framework, describing India as a “civilisational country” with a 5,000-year-old history. “We have a constitution which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people. We believe in equality; we believe in human rights,” George said.