US Religious Freedom Commission Recommends Sanctions on RSS and R&AW for “Severe Violations”—Seeks to Label India ‘Country of Particular Concern’

The USCIRF is a US federal government commission established by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. Its commissioners are appointed by the US president as well as leaders of both political parties in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The commission monitors violations of religious freedom worldwide and makes policy recommendations to the US president, secretary of state and Congress, although its suggestions are not legally binding.

In its latest report, the commission said that religious freedom conditions in India “continued to deteriorate” during 2025. It alleged that the government introduced and enforced legislation targeting religious minorities and their houses of worship while tolerating acts of violence and harassment against minority communities.

Among the laws highlighted in the report were provisions linked to religious conversions and legislation affecting religious institutions. The commission noted that several Indian states have strengthened anti-conversion laws by expanding the definition of “religious conversion” and introducing harsher penalties, including longer prison sentences.

The report also referred to legislation such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) framework and the Waqf (Amendment) Act, highlighting that these laws have had a disproportionate impact on minority communities.

In addition, the panel criticised provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), arguing that these laws have been used to target individuals advocating for minority rights.

The USCIRF also cited incidents of communal violence across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. It referred to clashes linked to protests and tensions involving religious groups and blamed organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the RSS, for instances of violence.

One incident cited in the report involved violence in Maharashtra following protests related to the tomb of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The unrest resulted in injuries and curfews after rumours circulated during demonstrations. The report also described attacks on Christian families in Odisha and alleged that police failed to intervene in some cases.

In another example, the commission pointed to attacks on Muslims that followed the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. According to the report, anti-Muslim sentiment intensified after the attack, leading to alleged hate crimes in several states.

The panel also raised concerns about enforcement actions targeting migrants and refugees. It cited cases in which Rohingya refugees were detained and transported into international waters near the coast of Myanmar before being forced to swim ashore wearing life vests.

The commission further criticised the detention of individuals accused of forced religious conversions and noted that several activists connected to protests against the CAA in 2020 remain in prison without trial, naming Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.