Friday, June 4, 2021
Internshala Launches The Dream Icon Experience – Opportunities For Students To Learn From Their Icons

Iconic personalities participating in the initiative include Smt. Maneka Gandhi, actor Vivek Oberoi, actor Lataa Saberwal, celebrity chef Ajay Chopra, animal rights activist Zabi Khan, comedian and social activist Kunal Kamra, global vice president of Xiaomi Manu Kumar Jain, and many more

4th June 2021, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched the initiative, ‘The Dream Icon Experience’. The initiative is a bid to bring once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for the students of India wherein they’ll get to interact with and learn from their icons. The interested students can apply for the opportunities from 9th June 2021 to 11th June 2021.

Under the Dream Icon Experience initiative, the students will get to interact with 20+ distinguished personalities from different walks of life. The participating icons include Indian actors – Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virvani, Lataa Saberwal, Anup Soni, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Varun Badola; Celebrity chefs – Ajay Chopra, Harpal Sokhi, Nilesh Limaye, and Suvir Saran; Politician and changemaker – Maneka Gandhi; Former politician and changemaker – Mayank Gandhi; Changemaker and animal rights activist – Zabi Khan.

Comedian and social activist – Kunal Kamra; Politician and social activist – Jaya Prakash Narayana; Global vice president of Xiaomi and managing director of Mi India – Manu Kumar Jain; Musician and composer – Rahul Ram; Best-selling Indian author – Priya Kumar; Restaurateur and changemaker – Neeti Goel; Celebrity makeup artist and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner – Mehak Oberoi; Bollywood singer – Meghna Mishra; winner of a reality show India’s Best Dancer – Tiger Pop and; Musician and composer — Dualist Inquiry.

Students from any level of education, be it school, undergraduate, or post-graduation and any educational background are eligible to apply to the opportunities under this initiative. There will be 3 kinds of opportunities in the Dream Icon experience consisting of 1-2 hours long interactive sessions with the icons, 1-2 hours long workshops, and short-term internships. All the opportunities in the initiative will be work-from-home in nature. 

ALSO READ: Internshala Launches Fresher Jobs

On the launch of the Dream Icon Experience, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Internshala’s motto since 2010 has been to bring meaningful internships that matter closer to the students of India. Taking this mission a step ahead, we are constantly striving to bring out-of-the-box opportunities for them. Dream Icon Experience is another such attempt to connect the students with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to interact, get inspiration, and learn about the hard work which goes behind in becoming an icon from the accomplished personalities themselves.”

For more information or to apply for the opportunities, visit: http://bit.ly/DreamIcon

(The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)

