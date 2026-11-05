Are small children capable of extreme violence? In Conversation with Dr. Rohit Reddy Palugula on the Panchkula assault case involving two minors

A

With one incident, we can't really comment on his psychological condition. That is the reason they (police) have mentioned that they need a psychiatric or psychological evaluation. So, in a psychological evaluation, we have to see all the domains of how the kid is. Number one, we can talk about the coping mechanism, which is the case most of the time. Number two, there would be something called conduct disorder.

So, conduct disorder we can't comment about it with one incident, we have to see all the things. So that is one thing, and there is another thing called intermittent explosive disorder, which is the amount of anger outbursts comes in a fraction of seconds, and it lasts for a few minutes, or maybe for an hour, most of the times its just a few minutes and later it will go off. So, this is also one of the psychological conditions we generally see in kids as well as adolescents. So these are certain psychological conditions that need to be evaluated.

And the first thing I mentioned was coping behavior. So, how do I see and where do I learn this from? I am a kid. If I get angry, what should be done? Who is the right person to talk to? Who is the right person to teach them what they need to do when they're angry? But most of them will not talk, and most of them will not let them know. So, they'll observe what people around them are doing, and depending on that, the kid will learn and tend to behave the same way they have learned. This is something we call learned behavior.

Most of the time, as kids, we see things around us, especially from the elders or the people we are surrounded by. By observing them, we try to do the same things we have learned. So, this is one more thing, as I mentioned, that is coping behavior. Again, we have to understand this from the history as well, so we can't really comment based on one incident.